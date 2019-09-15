Whirlpool (WHR) Shareholder London Co Of Virginia Lifted Holding by $2.97 Million; Intel (INTC) Shareholder Schnieders Capital Management Has Boosted Stake by $460,130

London Co Of Virginia increased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (WHR) by 12.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. London Co Of Virginia bought 20,904 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.09% . The institutional investor held 187,416 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.68 million, up from 166,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. London Co Of Virginia who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $149.86. About 343,312 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool 1Q Net $94M; 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL 1Q ONGOING EPS $2.81, EST. $2.97; 16/04/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Increases Quarterly Dividend By $0.05; 24/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP SAYS COMPANY EXPECTS TO EXECUTE SHARE REPURCHASES OF APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN IN FORM OF A MODIFIED DUTCH AUCTION TENDER OFFER; 26/04/2018 – Cramer says Advanced Micro Devices is a buy, but Whirlpool is a sell; 26/04/2018 – Whirlpool: Tender Offer Scheduled to Expire on May 23; 24/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP WHR.N – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN EARLY 2019, SUBJECT TO REGULATORY APPROVALS AND OTHER CUSTOMARY CLOSING CONDITIONS; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees 2018 Capital Spending $675 Million; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees 2018 Pension Contributions $35 Million; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees 2018 Cash From Operating Activities $1.7B-$1.8B

Schnieders Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 9.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schnieders Capital Management Llc bought 9,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 112,238 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.37 million, up from 102,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schnieders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $52.54. About 18.01M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – After watching $AMZN and $INTC surge after hours, $MSFT gets in on the action; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2018 Capital Spending $14.5 Billion; 08/03/2018 – Computer and IEEE Micro Magazines Highlight Intel’s Loihi, a Revolutionary Neuromorphic ‘Self-Learning’ Chip; 04/04/2018 – GigaSpaces InsightEdge Platform with Intel® Technology Accelerates AI Innovations; 21/03/2018 – Intel Editorial: One Simple Truth about Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare: It’s Already Here; 03/04/2018 – The firm says the company can also improve its product development times if it ditches Intel’s products; 08/05/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Qualcomm is exploring whether to shutter or sell its server chip business, a sector that Intel dominates (Ian; 07/03/2018 – Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 13/05/2018 – As one of the world’s largest telecom equipment makers, ZTE relied on U.S. companies such as Qualcomm and Intel for components

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 51 investors sold WHR shares while 155 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 58.20 million shares or 3.21% more from 56.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Suntrust Banks Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). 1,666 were reported by Telemus Cap Ltd Liability Company. Bollard Grp Inc Inc Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Pub Sector Pension Board reported 8,302 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 9,204 shares. Martingale Asset LP holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 30,363 shares. Barnett And Inc owns 99 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Brandywine Glob Investment Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 54,649 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Mufg Americas Corporation owns 809 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. New Jersey-based Nuwave Invest Limited Liability has invested 0% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Mirae Asset Global Invests Communications Limited has 0.01% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 5,299 shares. 3,370 are held by Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Grp Inc. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 332,628 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). The Massachusetts-based Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR).

London Co Of Virginia, which manages about $11.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 406,868 shares to 4.07 million shares, valued at $192.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kaman Corp (NYSE:KAMN) by 16,703 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 525,669 shares, and cut its stake in Sturm Ruger & Co Inc (NYSE:RGR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lourd Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 10,769 shares. Of Virginia Va has invested 1.54% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Alpine Woods Invsts Ltd Liability Co owns 24,328 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Edge Wealth Llc stated it has 270,535 shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust has 0.76% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Kentucky Retirement holds 0.88% or 208,494 shares in its portfolio. Lincoln Natl has 46,696 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Murphy Management has invested 0.22% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Dock Street Asset Management Inc accumulated 0.18% or 10,997 shares. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 396 are held by Shamrock Asset Mgmt Lc. Monetary Grp stated it has 0.67% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 9.69 million shares. 526,100 were reported by Uss Mgmt Ltd. Stone Run Ltd Llc reported 0.11% stake.