Whirlpool (WHR) Shareholder Community Financial Services Group Boosted Holding; Ejf Capital Has Boosted Position in First Utd (FUNC) by $3.02 Million

Community Financial Services Group Llc increased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (WHR) by 3.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Financial Services Group Llc bought 2,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.09% . The institutional investor held 70,509 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.04M, up from 68,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Financial Services Group Llc who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $149.86. About 343,312 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 08/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corp Enhances Voice Capabilities With Google Home in Connected Appliances; 24/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP WHR.N SAYS COMPANY AGREES TO SELL EMBRACO BUSINESS FOR $1.08 BLN IN CASH; 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL REPORTS 4.5% QTR DIV INCREASE; 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – EXPECTS FULL-YEAR EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $12.30 TO $13.30 ON A GAAP BASIS; 09/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Whirlpool of India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 06/03/2018 – Three Sears Hometown Stores in Mississippi Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 17/04/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Announces Annual Stockholders’ Meeting Results; 15/05/2018 – Whirlpool fridge model declared safe after London’s Grenfell fire; 16/04/2018 – Whirlpool is Presenting #SensingYourWorld Campaign at Fuorisalone; 24/04/2018 – Nidec To Acquire Whirlpool Corporation’s Compressor Business

Ejf Capital Llc increased its stake in First Utd Corp (FUNC) by 56.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc bought 158,972 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.24% . The hedge fund held 442,775 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.73M, up from 283,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in First Utd Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.86 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $23.06. About 29,812 shares traded. First United Corporation (NASDAQ:FUNC) has risen 13.85% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical FUNC News: 24/05/2018 – Global Strategy and Technology Consultancy, Levvel, Announces First United Kingdom Office; 08/03/2018 First United Corporation Announces Second Quarter Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Second Curve Capital LLC Exits Position in First United; 22/04/2018 – DJ First United Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FUNC); 20/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HARTWELL FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH–ADVERSE ABANDONMENT AND DISCONTINUANCE–THE GREAT WALTON; 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital Buys New 2.5% Position in First United

Since May 1, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $9,828 activity. $197 worth of First United Corporation (NASDAQ:FUNC) was bought by RUDY IRVIN ROBERT. $1,329 worth of stock was bought by Shockley Marisa A. on Wednesday, May 1. Rodeheaver Carissa Lynn also bought $525 worth of First United Corporation (NASDAQ:FUNC) on Thursday, August 1. $3,175 worth of First United Corporation (NASDAQ:FUNC) was bought by McCullough John on Thursday, August 1.

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64B and $805.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colony Bankcorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBAN) by 282,896 shares to 72,821 shares, valued at $1.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 32,020 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 355,309 shares, and cut its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (NYSE:FHN).

More notable recent First United Corporation (NASDAQ:FUNC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Managed to Breach 52-Week Highs Wednesday Morning – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Celsius Holdings announces pricing of public offering – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ETF Effect: Beyond Meat Enters With Strong Flows – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about First United Corporation (NASDAQ:FUNC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Community Financial Services Group Llc, which manages about $292.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Curtiss Wright Corp (NYSE:CW) by 2,600 shares to 1,648 shares, valued at $210,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,000 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

