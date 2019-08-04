Whirlpool (WHR) Share Value Rose While Quantum Capital Management Upped Holding by $515,724; United Capital Financial Advisers Has Cut Position in Mckesson (MCK) by $415,116 as Shares Rose

Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (WHR) by 114.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management bought 3,907 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.09% . The institutional investor held 7,328 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $974,000, up from 3,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $135.58. About 876,272 shares traded or 16.24% up from the average. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 24/04/2018 – Whirlpool to Sell Embraco Compressor Unit to Nidec for $1.08 Billion; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Misses EPS, Revenue Expectations — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – Nidec accelerates M&A with $1bn purchase of Whirlpool unit; 16/04/2018 – Whirlpool Raises Dividend to $1.15 Vs. $1.10; 26/04/2018 – Whirlpool: Tender Offer Scheduled to Expire on May 23; 26/04/2018 – Cramer says Advanced Micro Devices is a buy, but Whirlpool is a sell; 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP WHR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.14 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation enhances voice capabilities with Google Home in connected appliances; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 913.8M RUPEES; EST. 892M; 23/05/2018 – Whirlpool Joins Bertelsmann in Delaying Bond Amid Choppy Markets

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 14.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc sold 3,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 21,234 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49M, down from 24,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $148.13. About 1.23M shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $13.00 TO $13.80; 23/04/2018 – McKesson’s Board Clears Itself of Wrongdoing on Opioid Oversight; 25/04/2018 – MCK SEES FISCAL 2019 ADJ. EPS $13.00 TO $13.80, EST. $13.41; 25/04/2018 – MCK: SEES RESTRUCTURING CHARGES AFTER-TAX GAAP $150M TO $210M; 24/05/2018 – McKesson: Qui Tam Complaint Filed Against Company, Units in April; 15/05/2018 – McKesson Directors Must Face Investor Suit Over Opioid Shipments; 16/04/2018 – McKesson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – PolarityTE Announces Appointment of McKesson’s Willie Bogan to Bd of Directors; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Multi-Year Strategic Growth Initiative; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Outlook, Provides Preliminary Fiscal 2019 Outlook; 20/04/2018 – McKesson: Committee Makes Recommendations to Further Strengthen Compliance Framework

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc, which manages about $9.56B and $14.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc A by 1,913 shares to 70,296 shares, valued at $82.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Pacific Ex Japan (EPP) by 562,948 shares in the quarter, for a total of 580,261 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity Dividend Etf For Rising Rates.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Financial Limited Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.08% or 358,845 shares. 33,509 were accumulated by Osborne Ptnrs Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Lc accumulated 6,915 shares. First Republic Invest Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 33,662 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems holds 8,387 shares. 722,354 were reported by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Moreover, Meyer Handelman has 1.01% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 170,417 shares. Csat Advisory LP holds 0.01% or 111 shares in its portfolio. Weatherly Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership, a California-based fund reported 11,129 shares. Michigan-based Clarkston Capital Partners Limited Com has invested 0.21% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Moreover, Farmers Natl Bank has 0.01% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Heritage Investors Mgmt Corp invested in 0.43% or 62,323 shares. The New York-based Group Inc has invested 0.03% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Dnb Asset Mngmt As has invested 0% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold WHR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 56.39 million shares or 4.70% less from 59.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Nv reported 0% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Secor Advsr Lp owns 4,414 shares. 59 were accumulated by Sandy Spring Savings Bank. Lafayette stated it has 14,313 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Taylor Asset Incorporated has 140,909 shares. Cwh Capital Mngmt Inc reported 1.89% stake. Towle And Com owns 122,241 shares or 1.85% of their US portfolio. Greenhaven Associates holds 6.69% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 2.83 million shares. The New York-based Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Llc has invested 0.02% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). The Quebec – Canada-based Public Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.01% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Jane Street Gp Limited Liability reported 34,142 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Guardian Life Insur Of America invested 0% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Virtu Finance Limited Liability Corp invested 0.04% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Savant Cap Ltd Llc invested 0.06% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability reported 0.01% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR).

