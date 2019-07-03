Whirlpool (WHR) Share Value Declined While Oakbrook Investments Has Lowered Position; As Central Garden & Pet Co (CENTA) Stock Declined, Olstein Capital Management LP Has Raised by $519,800 Its Stake

Olstein Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet Co (CENTA) by 27.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp bought 22,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.09% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 106,000 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47M, up from 83,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Central Garden & Pet Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $26.13. About 76,740 shares traded. Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA) has declined 29.73% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CENTA News: 14/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Acquires Bell Nursery; 19/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET NAMES BROOKS PENNINGTON CHAIRMAN; 04/05/2018 – DJ Central Garden & Pet Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CENTA); 20/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Super Micro Computer, Post, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Landstar System, Central Garden & Pe; 07/05/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Company Announces Record Fiscal Second Quarter Revenues and Profits; 07/05/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Raises FY18 Adj EPS to $1.90 Or Higher; 21/05/2018 – Winton Capital Group Buys Into Central Garden & Pet Class A

Oakbrook Investments Llc decreased its stake in Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) by 49.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc sold 3,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,170 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $421,000, down from 6,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in Whirlpool Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $146.23. About 166,539 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has declined 17.11% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.54% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL 1Q ONGOING EPS $2.81, EST. $2.97; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Capital Management Exits Position in Whirlpool; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool 1Q Adj EPS $2.81; 15/05/2018 – Whirlpool fridge model declared safe after London’s Grenfell fire; 22/04/2018 – DJ Whirlpool Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WHR); 18/04/2018 – U.S. home appliance shipments up 7.4 pct yr/yr in March – AHAM; 30/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corp Announces Final Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 913.8M RUPEES; 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – EXPECTS FULL-YEAR EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $12.30 TO $13.30 ON A GAAP BASIS; 24/04/2018 – Whirlpool to sell Embraco compressor business to Japan’s Nidec

Analysts await Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $3.74 earnings per share, up 16.88% or $0.54 from last year’s $3.2 per share. WHR’s profit will be $235.68 million for 9.77 P/E if the $3.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.11 actual earnings per share reported by Whirlpool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.26% EPS growth.

