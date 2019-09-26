Whirlpool (WHR) Reaches $154.35 After 4.00% Up Move; Element Capital Management Raised Microsoft (MSFT) Stake By $11.56 Million

Element Capital Management Llc increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 1164.82% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Element Capital Management Llc acquired 86,942 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Element Capital Management Llc holds 94,406 shares with $12.65M value, up from 7,464 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $139.49. About 3.59M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/04/2018 – KBRA Releases European Structured Finance Research: Commencing Countdown, Engines On; 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Microsoft Interdisciplinary Scientist Jaron Lanier says Silicon Valley developers knew they were making tech addictive, but said things have gone too far; 07/05/2018 – WorkBoard Announces Microsoft Teams Integration to Bring Strategic Priorities into Everyday Conversations; 16/05/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 07/05/2018 – Biogen Celebrates 40 Years as a Pioneer in Neuroscience; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft Almost Never Sides With Female Employees Alleging Bias; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 04/04/2018 – DXC Technology Advances Position as a Leading Microsoft Dynamics 365 Global Independent Systems lntegrator Partner with Acquisitions of Sable37 and eBECS

The stock of Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.65% or $3.99 during the last trading session, reaching $154.35. About 644,625 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500.

Analysts await Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.86 earnings per share, down 15.16% or $0.69 from last year's $4.55 per share.

Analysts await Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.86 earnings per share, down 15.16% or $0.69 from last year’s $4.55 per share. WHR’s profit will be $245.20 million for 10.00 P/E if the $3.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.01 actual earnings per share reported by Whirlpool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.74% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Whirlpool Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:WHR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Whirlpool Corporation Common Stock has $17800 highest and $15000 lowest target. $159.33’s average target is 3.23% above currents $154.35 stock price. Whirlpool Corporation Common Stock had 5 analyst reports since May 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, July 17. The rating was upgraded by Longbow on Friday, May 10 to “Buy”. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Thursday, June 6 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 51 investors sold Whirlpool Corporation shares while 155 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 58.20 million shares or 3.21% more from 56.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,614 were reported by Advisor Prtnrs Lc. Tarbox Family Office holds 13 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 20,568 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, a New York-based fund reported 50,450 shares. World Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.04% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Horizon Investments Limited Liability Company has 2,735 shares. Utah Retirement System accumulated 11,698 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru stated it has 261,776 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Advsrs Asset Management accumulated 4,521 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Highlander Cap Limited Liability Company holds 2,789 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Northcoast Asset Management Llc holds 0.95% or 103,191 shares in its portfolio. Fincl Bank owns 5,388 shares. Davenport & Llc invested in 0% or 1,550 shares. Miller Howard Invests Inc New York reported 2.09% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR).

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products worldwide. The company has market cap of $9.81 billion. The companyÂ’s principal products include laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, mixers, and other small domestic appliances. It has a 10.83 P/E ratio. It also produces hermetic compressors for refrigeration systems.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)