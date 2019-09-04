Whirlpool (WHR) Market Valuation Rose While Regent Investment Management Lowered Holding by $585,420; Weber Alan W Has Trimmed Its Holding in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions (KTOS) by $1.02 Billion as Stock Price Rose

Weber Alan W decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions (KTOS) by 95.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W sold 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The institutional investor held 3,281 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.28M, down from 68,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $19.49. About 1.07M shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT.N AND GENERAL ATOMICS COULD SEE DRONE SALES INCREASE AFTER NEW EXPORT POLICY…; 20/03/2018 – Kratos and Orbital ATK Missile Products Division Reaffirm Kratos’ Oriole Rocket Motor Exclusive Rights Agreement; 10/05/2018 – Kratos’ First Quarter 2018 and Prior Year Financial Results Reflect Public Safety and Security Business as a Discontinued Ope; 16/03/2018 – $KTOS management not responding to Barrons for comment. Clamming up when the facts are the facts? #bearish #negative; 24/05/2018 – Kratos Awarded Unmanned Aerial Target Drone Systems Contract With $93.3 M Potential Value; 15/05/2018 – Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. Update sprucepointcap sprucepointcap sprucepointcap; 16/03/2018 – Corporate assets $KTOS fastest growing segment, where is the depreciation? They don’t generate cash flow, and not buying their “adj EPS” #skeptic; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS COMMENTS ON FACTUALLY INCORRECT, MISLEADING STATEMENT; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O – KRATOS ISSUES A STATEMENT; 25/03/2018 – Mena Report: United States : Kratos and Orbital ATK Missile Products Division Reaffirm Kratos Oriole Rocket Motor

Regent Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (WHR) by 38.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc sold 4,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.09% . The hedge fund held 7,135 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $948,000, down from 11,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.32% or $4.62 during the last trading session, reaching $134.47. About 574,487 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 26/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – TENDER OFFER IS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT ONE MINUTE AFTER 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MAY 23, 2018; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 913.8M RUPEES; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees FY EPS $12.30-EPS $13.30; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool 1Q Adj EPS $2.81; 24/05/2018 – Whirlpool Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO SELL COMPANY’S EMBRACO COMPRESSOR BUSINESS TO NIDEC CORPORATION FOR A CASH PURCHASE PRICE OF $1.08 BLN; 06/03/2018 Logitech CEO says big acquisitions unlikely as it targets sustained growth; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool 1Q EPS $1.30; 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Middlefield Sears Hometown Store; 27/04/2018 – Whirlpool Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold WHR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 56.39 million shares or 4.70% less from 59.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisers Limited Liability holds 0% or 1,848 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) holds 0.02% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) or 334 shares. 1,992 are held by Horizon Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company. Arizona State Retirement owns 0.05% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 31,427 shares. Farmers Merchants Invs Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 30 shares. Connecticut-based Tudor Investment Et Al has invested 0.15% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Strs Ohio has 6,929 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Compton Inc Ri has 0.33% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Mason Street Ltd reported 9,076 shares. Greenhaven Assocs stated it has 2.83 million shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 16,934 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Assetmark has invested 0% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Veritable LP has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Tci Wealth Incorporated stated it has 19 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Regent Investment Management Llc, which manages about $294.77 million and $300.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mylan Nv F (NASDAQ:MYL) by 11,900 shares to 64,025 shares, valued at $1.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 3,670 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,905 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Grp Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Analysts await Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.86 EPS, down 15.16% or $0.69 from last year’s $4.55 per share. WHR’s profit will be $242.10M for 8.71 P/E if the $3.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.01 actual EPS reported by Whirlpool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold KTOS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 70.99 million shares or 2.98% less from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 28,051 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 2,241 shares. Cambridge reported 11,002 shares. Washington Tru Bancorp holds 800 shares. Glenmede Com Na owns 26 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has 0% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 5,200 shares. Signaturefd Ltd invested 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Weiss Multi has 150,000 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Moody Bank Division, Texas-based fund reported 215 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 124,443 shares. Bluecrest Capital has invested 0.01% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Susquehanna International Grp Llp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). American Intl Grp invested 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated accumulated 0% or 62,209 shares.