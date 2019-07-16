Whirlpool (WHR) Holding Maintained by Lyrical Asset Management Lp; Mastercard (MA) Stock Value Rose While Matthew 25 Management Has Lowered Holding

Matthew 25 Management Corp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 26.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthew 25 Management Corp sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,500 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.48 million, down from 37,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $282.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $276.42. About 2.36 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 06/03/2018 – Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CAIRNS SITS ON GROUP BOARD OF INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE (ICE) AND IS CHAIR OF ICE CLEAR EUROPE; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: Charges Related to Interchange Rates in Europe; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the ‘New Middle Class’; 19/03/2018 – MASTERCARD OPEN TO FACILITATING NATIONAL DIGITAL CURRENCIES: FT; 19/03/2018 – MasterCard eyes cryptocurrency collaboration; 19/03/2018 – MasterCard keeps options open on cryptocurrencies; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Gross Dollar Volume 14%; 28/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $207

Lyrical Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) by 7.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp bought 124,117 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.75 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $232.42M, up from 1.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Whirlpool Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.11% or $4.48 during the last trading session, reaching $148.38. About 805,463 shares traded or 8.47% up from the average. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has declined 17.11% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.54% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 24/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP WHR.N – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN EARLY 2019, SUBJECT TO REGULATORY APPROVALS AND OTHER CUSTOMARY CLOSING CONDITIONS; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees 2018 Capital Spending $675 Million; 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – WHIRLPOOL NORTH AMERICA REPORTED FIRST-QUARTER NET SALES OF $2.5 BLN, COMPARED TO $2.4 BLN IN SAME PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD; 08/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corp Enhances Voice Capabilities With Google Home in Connected Appliances; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 913.8M RUPEES; 17/04/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Announces Annual Stockholders’ Meeting Results; 16/04/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Increases Quarterly Dividend By $0.05; 26/04/2018 – Whirlpool: Tender Offer Scheduled to Expire on May 23; 24/04/2018 – Whirlpool to Sell Embraco Compressor Unit to Nidec for $1.08 Billion; 17/04/2018 – Whirlpool at EuroCucina 2018: Four Exceptional Brands, One Vision of Excellence

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Ltd Liability Com holds 1.05% or 87,728 shares in its portfolio. Diversified Tru accumulated 16,816 shares. Triple Frond Ptnrs Ltd Liability reported 271,300 shares. Bancorporation Hapoalim Bm reported 11,032 shares. Melvin Cap Lp owns 3.72% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1.35 million shares. Wealth Architects Limited Liability Co has 0.12% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,604 shares. The Belgium-based Kbc Group Inc Nv has invested 0.34% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Fruth Management reported 27,081 shares. Whittier Trust Com accumulated 28,774 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Calamos Advsr Ltd Llc accumulated 356,295 shares. Delaware-based Cypress Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.16% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation holds 9,658 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa accumulated 1,181 shares. Landscape Capital Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 956 shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Co holds 825 shares.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Where Will Mastercard Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” on June 25, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Pros and 3 Cons of Visa Stock – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Open Text (OTEX), Mastercard (MA) Partner to Transform Financial Processes Across Global Supply Chains – StreetInsider.com” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Buy Mastercard Stock as It Expands Its Reach – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 EPS, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.86 billion for 37.97 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.04 million activity.

Matthew 25 Management Corp, which manages about $821.26 million and $267.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brighthouse Financial Inc. by 15,000 shares to 145,000 shares, valued at $5.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold WHR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 56.39 million shares or 4.70% less from 59.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mgmt holds 18,324 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Mgmt Associates New York has 0.5% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 2,400 shares. 3,732 were accumulated by Ims Cap Management. Massachusetts Fincl Services Com Ma invested in 0.04% or 695,879 shares. Financial Serv Corp reported 0% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Moreover, Hodges Cap has 0.06% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Brandywine Global Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 50,715 shares. Intact Inv holds 0.07% or 15,600 shares. Salem Investment Counselors holds 0% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 58 shares. Meeder Asset Management Inc stated it has 5,993 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. The New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.03% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Moors & Cabot holds 0.13% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) or 14,814 shares. Fmr has invested 0.01% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). 1,508 were reported by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Community Services Ltd Liability Co holds 3.09% or 68,339 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $379,921 activity.