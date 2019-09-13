Whirlpool (WHR) Holding Has Upped by Towle & Co; Columbia Asset Management Has Cut Its General Mills (GIS) Position by $328,744

Towle & Co increased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (WHR) by 30.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towle & Co bought 37,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.09% . The institutional investor held 159,331 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.68M, up from 122,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towle & Co who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $150.46. About 153,085 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 29/03/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation CEO commits to the Catalyst® CEO Champions For Change Pledge; 24/04/2018 – Whirlpool to Sell Embraco Compressor Unit to Nidec for $1.08 Billion; 08/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation enhances voice capabilities with Google Home in connected appliances; 24/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP SAYS COMPANY EXPECTS TO EXECUTE SHARE REPURCHASES OF APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN IN FORM OF A MODIFIED DUTCH AUCTION TENDER OFFER; 15/05/2018 – Whirlpool fridge model declared safe after London’s Grenfell fire; 30/05/2018 – Whirlpool: Proration Factor for Tender Offer About 87%; 24/04/2018 – Nidec To Acquire Whirlpool Corporation’s Compressor Business; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees 2018 Cash From Operating Activities $1.7B-$1.8B; 17/04/2018 – Whirlpool at EuroCucina 2018: Four Exceptional Brands, One Vision of Excellence; 23/05/2018 – Whirlpool Joins Bertelsmann in Delaying Bond Amid Choppy Markets

Columbia Asset Management decreased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 16.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management sold 6,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 32,515 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.71M, down from 38,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $53.93. About 1.26 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 24/04/2018 – General Mills: To Operate Blue Buffalo Under Newly Formed Pet Operating Segment; 10/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – PRICED ITS REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING OF $6.050 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES IN 8 TRANCHES; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates General Mills’ Sr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 03/04/2018 – General Mills to Borrow $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Deal; 24/04/2018 – BLUE BUFFALO PET/GENERAL MILLS TO BECOME EFFECTIVE TODAY:NASDAQ; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q EPS $1.62; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF $1B IN SHRS; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Gross Margin 32.3%; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Increasingly Tight Control of All Expenditures in the Balance of Fiscal 2018

Analysts await General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to report earnings on September, 18 before the open. They expect $0.77 EPS, up 8.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.71 per share. GIS’s profit will be $464.68M for 17.51 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by General Mills, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.23% negative EPS growth.

