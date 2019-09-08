Whirlpool (WHR) Holding Boosted by Markel Corp; Van Hulzen Asset Management Lowered Roper Technologies (ROP) Stake as Share Price Rose

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 83.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc sold 4,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 950 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $325,000, down from 5,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $374.96. About 359,500 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Roper Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROP); 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises Outlook After 1Q Earnings Beat; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED AT $1.1B; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN, LEADING PROVIDER OF; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $11.08 TO $11.32; 21/05/2018 – THOMA BRAVO IN PACT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 21/05/2018 – ROPER: POWERPLAN IS AN INVESTMENT OF THOMA BRAVO TECHNOLOGIES; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE IMMEDIATELY CASH ACCRETIVE; 04/04/2018 – Fiduciary Champion Barbara Roper: Time to Shift Gears — Barrons.com

Markel Corp increased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (WHR) by 139.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markel Corp bought 113,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.09% . The hedge fund held 194,749 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.88M, up from 81,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markel Corp who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $143.88. About 542,404 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 06/03/2018 Logitech CEO says big acquisitions unlikely as it targets sustained growth; 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Middlefield Sears Hometown Store; 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Fergus Falls Sears Hometown Store; 24/04/2018 – Fitch: Whirlpool’s Ratings Unaffected by Pending Sale of Its Embraco Compressor Business; 09/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Whirlpool of India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 30/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL REPORTS RESULTS OF MODIFIED DUTCH AUCTION TENDER; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA NAMES YATIN MALHOTRA NEW CFO; 08/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation enhances voice capabilities with Google Home in connected appliances; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Misses EPS, Revenue Expectations — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – Whirlpool: Tender Offer Scheduled to Expire on May 23

More notable recent Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Whirlpool sets out long-term goals – Seeking Alpha” on May 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Whirlpool Corporation’s (NYSE:WHR) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Whirlpool Cooktop Recall 2019: Glass Cooktops Could Turn Themselves On – Investorplace.com” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Whirlpool Won’t Make Your Portfolio Shine – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold WHR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 56.39 million shares or 4.70% less from 59.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,400 were accumulated by Cap Management Associates. Strs Ohio stated it has 6,929 shares. New York-based Mufg Americas Corp has invested 0% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). 932 are held by Victory Cap Mngmt Inc. Santa Barbara Asset Management Limited Liability stated it has 173,369 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 2,465 shares. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsrs holds 0.01% or 12,026 shares. The Bermuda-based Fil has invested 0% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 19,892 shares. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Liability owns 0.02% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 8,556 shares. Barnett &, Tennessee-based fund reported 799 shares. Bollard Gp Ltd has 0.01% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Cibc Markets accumulated 0.01% or 8,425 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 41,551 shares. Intll invested 1.5% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR).

Markel Corp, which manages about $5.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in John Deere (NYSE:DE) by 89,500 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $160.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Roper Technologies to Present at Electrical Products Group Investor Conference – GlobeNewswire” on May 14, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Roper Technologies Announces Record Second Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Roper Technologies Announces Group Executive Appointment NYSE:ROP – GlobeNewswire” on February 01, 2019. More interesting news about Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Roper Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “DAT: Truckload Spot Rates Slip Seasonally, But Uncertainty Looms – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 EPS, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $323.37 million for 29.48 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual EPS reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $163,483 activity.