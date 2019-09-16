Whirlpool (WHR) Holder Trinity Street Asset Management Llp Has Cut Stake by $9.86 Million as Shares Rose; United Technologies (UTX) Shareholder M Holdings Securities Cut Its Stake as Stock Value Declined

M Holdings Securities Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 20.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Holdings Securities Inc sold 13,659 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 51,624 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.72 million, down from 65,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $137.62. About 746,669 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52, BOOSTS VIEW; 30/04/2018 – UTC Board of Directors Announces Quarterly Dividend; 07/03/2018 – U.S. F-35 fighter modernization could cost $16 bln through 2024; 23/05/2018 – United Tech: Most Job Openings Will Result From Retirements, Normal Turnover; 26/03/2018 – Loeb Joins Ackman in United Technologies as CEO Weighs Breakup; 19/03/2018 – United Tech CEO plans exit after Rockwell integration – Bloomberg; 21/05/2018 – United Technologies Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Intelligence From Every Angle: UTC Aerospace Systems Launches Intelligent Service, Prognostics And Health Management Solution T; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC- CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 16/03/2018 – UTX CFO: PRICE INCREASES FROM TARIFFS LIKELY PASS TO CUSTOMERS

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (WHR) by 23.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp sold 69,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.09% . The institutional investor held 230,832 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.86M, down from 300,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $148.64. About 122,899 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 16/04/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Increases Quarterly Dividend By $0.05; 26/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – TENDER OFFER IS NOT CONTINGENT UPON OBTAINING ANY FINANCING; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees 2018 Cash From Operating Activities $1.7B-$1.8B; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees 2018 Capital Spending $675 Million; 24/04/2018 – NIDEC TO ACQUIRE WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION’S COMPRESSOR BUSINESS; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees FY EPS $12.30-EPS $13.30; 26/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – TENDER OFFER IS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT ONE MINUTE AFTER 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MAY 23, 2018; 23/05/2018 – REG-Whirlpool BNP Paribas Primary New Issues : Stabilisation Notice; 17/04/2018 – Whirlpool at EuroCucina 2018: Four Exceptional Brands, One Vision of Excellence; 30/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL REPORTS RESULTS OF MODIFIED DUTCH AUCTION TENDER

M Holdings Securities Inc, which manages about $733.83M and $295.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Direxion Shs Etf Tr (SPXL) by 45,490 shares to 66,490 shares, valued at $3.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 13,628 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,211 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 17.12 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas Yale stated it has 5,008 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 28,002 shares. First Manhattan holds 640,398 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Intact Invest Mngmt Inc has invested 0.29% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Halbert Hargrove Russell Limited Company has 1,888 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc, Ohio-based fund reported 502,597 shares. Pnc Svcs Grp holds 2.87M shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Moore Capital Mgmt Lp holds 0.28% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 92,500 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd reported 25,608 shares. Mcmillion Mngmt, North Carolina-based fund reported 24,493 shares. Burgundy Asset Management has 3.52 million shares. Tradewinds Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 167 shares. 8,011 are held by Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Liability. Private Asset Management Inc has invested 1.95% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 19,403 are owned by Beck Mack And Oliver Limited Co.

