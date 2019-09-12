Whirlpool (WHR) Holder Trinity Street Asset Management Llp Has Cut Its Stake as Stock Value Rose; Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Holder Nfc Investments Decreased Its Holding by $464,310 as Market Valuation Declined

Nfc Investments Llc decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 2.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nfc Investments Llc sold 11,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 415,148 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.47 million, down from 426,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nfc Investments Llc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $44.97. About 613,215 shares traded or 10.91% up from the average. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 24/04/2018 – AGO: David Einhorn is up now at #Sohn2018. He is short financial company $AGO Assured Guarantee – ! $AGO

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (WHR) by 23.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp sold 69,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.09% . The institutional investor held 230,832 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.86M, down from 300,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $152.78. About 630,019 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 26/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sets Dutch Auction Price Range of $150-$170 A Share; 30/05/2018 – Whirlpool: Proration Factor for Tender Offer About 87%; 30/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL REPORTS RESULTS OF MODIFIED DUTCH AUCTION TENDER; 29/03/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation CEO commits to the Catalyst® CEO Champions For Change Pledge; 09/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Whirlpool of India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 30/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Announces Final Results Of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 913.8M RUPEES; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA CFO ANIL BERERA RESIGNS; 06/03/2018 Logitech CEO says big acquisitions unlikely as it targets sustained growth; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Capital Management Exits Position in Whirlpool

Nfc Investments Llc, which manages about $1.00B and $350.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Athene Hldg Ltd by 15,690 shares to 679,993 shares, valued at $29.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold AGO shares while 93 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 95.06 million shares or 2.24% more from 92.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Paloma Prtn Mngmt stated it has 0.03% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Denali Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 0.54% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). 300 were reported by First Personal Serv. Moreover, Quantbot Tech Lp has 0.04% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 9,290 shares. Creative Planning invested in 9,045 shares or 0% of the stock. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Co invested in 306,600 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation owns 12,752 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Evergreen Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 9,184 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% or 503,856 shares in its portfolio. 111,485 were accumulated by Nomura. Brinker Cap reported 10,664 shares stake. 164,140 are held by California State Teachers Retirement System. California Public Employees Retirement System reported 332,318 shares stake. 26,445 are held by Franklin Resource. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO).

