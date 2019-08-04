Whirlpool (WHR) Holder Taylor Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding by $3.60 Million; As American Wtr Wks Co (AWK) Share Value Rose, J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Trimmed by $659,360 Its Position

J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc (AWK) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc sold 6,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The hedge fund held 50,737 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.29M, down from 57,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $117.29. About 1.12M shares traded or 24.67% up from the average. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 23/03/2018 – Company Profile for Kentucky American Water; 20/04/2018 – American Water Works Raises Dividend to 45.5c Vs. 41.5c; 24/04/2018 – American Water Names Deborah Degillio Senior Vice President of Its Eastern Division and President of New Jersey American Water and Robert MacLean President of American Water Enterprises; 01/04/2018 – Virginia American Water LIFTS Boil Water Advisory for Customers in Hopewell District; 30/04/2018 – WEST VIRGINIA AMERICAN WATER FILES APPLICATION WITH PSC; 21/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS – INCREASE IN SIZE OF AWCC’S COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM TO MAXIMUM OF $2.1 BLN COMMERCIAL PAPER NOTES OUTSTANDING AT ANY ONE TIME; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: AMERICAN WATER 1Q EPS CONT OPS REPORTED IN ERROR; 11/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: BBBY, ZUMZ, AWK & more; 11/05/2018 – New Jersey American Water to Implement Provisional Rates as the Company’s Rate Request is Being Reviewed; 23/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC AWK.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD

Taylor Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (WHR) by 16.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Asset Management Inc sold 27,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.09% . The hedge fund held 140,909 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.73 million, down from 168,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $135.58. About 876,272 shares traded or 16.24% up from the average. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 23/05/2018 – Whirlpool Joins Bertelsmann in Delaying Bond Amid Choppy Markets; 22/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corp Hires Banks to Arrange Global Investor Call Later on Tuesday; 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Robinson Sears Hometown Store; 16/04/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Increases Quarterly Dividend By $0.05; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool 1Q EPS $1.30; 26/04/2018 – Cramer says Advanced Micro Devices is a buy, but Whirlpool is a sell; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees 2018 Pension Contributions $35 Million; 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – EXPECTS FULL-YEAR EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $12.30 TO $13.30 ON A GAAP BASIS; 29/03/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation CEO commits to the Catalyst® CEO Champions For Change Pledge; 30/05/2018 – Whirlpool: Proration Factor for Tender Offer About 87%

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Securities Group reported 7,897 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jupiter Asset Limited holds 9,377 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Agf Investments America holds 2.6% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 69,989 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0.06% or 197,325 shares in its portfolio. Rech And Mngmt Com invested 0.03% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 0.04% or 68,806 shares. Arete Wealth Limited Company holds 2,844 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Cambiar Investors Ltd Liability Corp owns 343,394 shares for 0.85% of their portfolio. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Llc has 0.81% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Principal Financial Gru reported 429,709 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory Inc owns 19,068 shares. Daiwa Sb Invests Ltd invested in 122,900 shares or 2.53% of the stock. Keybank National Association Oh invested in 0.2% or 329,910 shares. Godsey And Gibb Associate has 2,169 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold WHR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 56.39 million shares or 4.70% less from 59.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 234 shares. Synovus Finance holds 0% or 151 shares in its portfolio. American Group has invested 1.5% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Birmingham Capital Mgmt Al reported 10,007 shares stake. Invesco Ltd reported 471,835 shares. Chevy Chase, a Maryland-based fund reported 51,939 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And, New York-based fund reported 117,087 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Limited Co owns 63 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tru Co Of Vermont reported 162 shares stake. Community Fincl Gp Limited Co invested in 3.09% or 68,339 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Mgmt reported 0.36% stake. Cwh Mgmt invested in 33,760 shares or 1.89% of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers has 0.02% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 4,566 shares. Secor Capital Advsr Lp has invested 0.12% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Creative Planning, a Kansas-based fund reported 2,988 shares.