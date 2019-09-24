Whirlpool (WHR) Holder Lyrical Asset Management LP Boosted Position by $3.24 Million; Martin Currie LTD Has Cut Its Apple (AAPL) Stake as Share Price Rose

Lyrical Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) by 1.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp bought 22,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.09% . The institutional investor held 1.77 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $252.23 million, up from 1.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Whirlpool Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $149.44. About 399,461 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 24/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corp Announces Preliminary Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 10/04/2018 – PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO REPORTS 5.11 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN WHIRLPOOL CORP AS OF MARCH 31 – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corp Hires Banks to Arrange Global Investor Call Later on Tuesday; 09/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Whirlpool of India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 20/03/2018 – U.S. home appliance shipments up 9.7 pct yr/yr in Feb – AHAM; 30/05/2018 – Whirlpool: Proration Factor for Tender Offer About 87%; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees 2018 Pension Contributions $35 Million; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool 1Q Adj EPS $2.81; 06/03/2018 – Two Sears Hometown Stores in California Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 22/05/2018 – Whirlpool Plans EUR-Denominated, Fixed-Rate 10-Year Issuance

Martin Currie Ltd decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 71.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd sold 66,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 26,876 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.32 million, down from 93,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $218.72. About 19.42 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/05/2018 – Buffett says Berkshire has ended a difficult chapter in its investment in IBM while ramping up its stake in Apple; 19/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley says Apple’s iPhone was a big reason for TSMC’s poor guidance; 05/04/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Blitz, Apple’s Big Returns, Cheers for Tencent — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Tech Data CEO Dutkowsky On Key Vendor Program Changes, The Distributor’s Response And Apple’s Enterprise Push; 01/05/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook is ‘optimistic’ that trade tensions with China will be resolved; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: COMARCO WIRELESS TECHNOLOGIES v. APPLE INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1929 – 2018-04-06; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Adds Lam Research, Exits Apple, Buys More Micron: 13F; 09/03/2018 – 8 News NOW: #BREAKING: 16 Apple iMac computers stolen from UNLV computer lab #8NN; 12/04/2018 – VIRNETX GETS $502.6M JURY VERDICT VS APPLE; 15/05/2018 – Apple, Intel And These Other US Tech Companies Have The Most At Stake In China-US Trade Fight

Lyrical Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.58B and $7.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) by 60,363 shares to 1.58 million shares, valued at $164.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 145,667 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.35 million shares, and cut its stake in Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

