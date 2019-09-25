Whirlpool (WHR) Holder Landscape Capital Management Trimmed Stake by $319,500; Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Market Valuation Declined While Mig Capital Increased by $2.07 Million Its Holding

Mig Capital Llc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc bought 17,113 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The hedge fund held 195,505 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.70M, up from 178,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $109.63. About 680,333 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 16/05/2018 – Cruise Critic: Exclusive: Royal Caribbean to Introduce All-Suite Complex on Next Cruise Ship; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE IS INCREASED BY $0.15 TO A RANGE OF $8.70 TO $8.90 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES – NCC EXCLUDING FUEL ARE EXPECTED TO BE UP ABOUT 2.5% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY AND UP 3.0% TO 3.5% AS-REPORTED FOR FY; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $2.03 BLN VS $2.01 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 ltineraries; 07/05/2018 – This $1 billion cruise ship with a race track hopes to dethrone Carnival and Royal Caribbean; 23/03/2018 – A New Adventure Begins – Royal Caribbean Welcomes The World’s Largest Cruise Ship; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $1.90; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees Higher Booking Rates — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q EPS $1.02

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (WHR) by 17.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc sold 2,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.09% . The hedge fund held 10,599 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.51M, down from 12,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $150.47. About 344,753 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees 2018 Cash From Operating Activities $1.7B-$1.8B; 26/04/2018 – CrainsDetroitBus: Whirlpool learns some Trump tariffs are good, some not; 20/03/2018 – U.S. home appliance shipments up 9.7 pct yr/yr in Feb – AHAM; 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL REPORTS 4.5% QTR DIV INCREASE; 08/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation enhances voice capabilities with Google Home in connected appliances; 26/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sets Dutch Auction Price Range of $150-$170 A Share; 22/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corp Hires Banks to Arrange Global Investor Call Later on Tuesday; 30/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Announces Final Results Of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 24/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP SAYS COMPANY EXPECTS TO EXECUTE SHARE REPURCHASES OF APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN IN FORM OF A MODIFIED DUTCH AUCTION TENDER OFFER; 15/05/2018 – Harris Associates LP Exits Position in Whirlpool

Analysts await Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.86 earnings per share, down 15.16% or $0.69 from last year’s $4.55 per share. WHR’s profit will be $245.22 million for 9.75 P/E if the $3.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.01 actual earnings per share reported by Whirlpool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.74% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.86 earnings per share, down 15.16% or $0.69 from last year's $4.55 per share. WHR's profit will be $245.22 million for 9.75 P/E if the $3.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.01 actual earnings per share reported by Whirlpool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2019Q1.

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27M and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 114,043 shares to 121,838 shares, valued at $3.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 37,434 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,446 shares, and has risen its stake in Stamps Com Inc (NASDAQ:STMP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.36, from 1.58 in 2019Q1.

Mig Capital Llc, which manages about $655.21M and $620.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 18,646 shares to 184,329 shares, valued at $48.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ceridian Hcm Hldg Inc by 214,779 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 860,168 shares, and cut its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS).