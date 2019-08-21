Whirlpool (WHR) Holder Gateway Investment Advisers Has Cut Stake by $376,068; Marathon Capital Management Stake in Care Com (CRCM) Lowered by $472,625

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (WHR) by 4.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc sold 2,849 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.09% . The institutional investor held 65,076 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.65M, down from 67,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $3.31 during the last trading session, reaching $140.48. About 634,631 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 24/05/2018 – Whirlpool: Preliminary Proration Factor for Tender Offer About 87%; 23/05/2018 – REG-Whirlpool BNP Paribas Primary New Issues : Stabilisation Notice; 08/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corp Enhances Voice Capabilities With Google Home in Connected Appliances; 24/04/2018 – Nidec To Acquire Whirlpool Corporation’s Compressor Business; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA CFO ANIL BERERA RESIGNS; 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP WHR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.14 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees 2018 Cash From Operating Activities $1.7B-$1.8B; 24/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP WHR.N – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN EARLY 2019, SUBJECT TO REGULATORY APPROVALS AND OTHER CUSTOMARY CLOSING CONDITIONS; 26/04/2018 – Whirlpool: Tender Offer Scheduled to Expire on May 23; 26/04/2018 – Cramer says Advanced Micro Devices is a buy, but Whirlpool is a sell

Marathon Capital Management decreased its stake in Care Com Inc (CRCM) by 19.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management sold 24,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.10% . The institutional investor held 102,175 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02 million, down from 127,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in Care Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $327.98M market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.01. About 226,147 shares traded. Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) has declined 36.83% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CRCM News: 08/05/2018 – Correct: Care.com Sees 2Q Rev $45.7M-$46.0M; 15/05/2018 – Averon Welcomes Sheila Lirio Marcelo, Care.com Founder, Chairwoman and CEO to the Averon Advisory Board; 14/03/2018 – Care.com Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – CARE.COM INC CRCM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $16; 08/05/2018 – Care.com 1Q EPS 5c; 08/05/2018 – Care.com 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2018 Rev $191.0M-$193.0M; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2Q Adj EPS 10c; 08/05/2018 – CARE.COM SEES 2Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 10C, EST. 10C

More notable recent Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With EPS Growth And More, Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Care.com Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Care.com reports weak outlook; founder stepping aside – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 18, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Care.com CEO and founder to step aside – Boston Business Journal” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Marathon Capital Management, which manages about $223.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 46,575 shares to 59,873 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 9,183 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,907 shares, and has risen its stake in M D C Holding Inc (NYSE:MDC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold CRCM shares while 37 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 24.94 million shares or 6.91% more from 23.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio reported 66,289 shares. Grp Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) for 15,840 shares. The Missouri-based American Century Cos has invested 0.01% in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). Metropolitan Life Insurance has invested 0.02% in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). Penbrook Mngmt Lc invested in 1.52% or 74,035 shares. Ameritas holds 1,627 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Com reported 0% in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). 250,529 were reported by Goldman Sachs Gru. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 44,662 shares. Principal Fin Grp accumulated 227,758 shares. Boston Ltd Liability Co reported 32,218 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Lc stated it has 339,868 shares. Marathon Mgmt owns 102,175 shares for 0.9% of their portfolio. Deutsche State Bank Ag owns 0% invested in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) for 45,517 shares. 969,981 are held by Ameriprise Financial.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $247,500 activity.

Analysts await Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.81 EPS, down 16.26% or $0.74 from last year’s $4.55 per share. WHR’s profit will be $242.03M for 9.22 P/E if the $3.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.01 actual EPS reported by Whirlpool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.99% negative EPS growth.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $12.58B and $11.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 12,788 shares to 2.16M shares, valued at $174.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE) by 32,563 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,060 shares, and has risen its stake in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO).