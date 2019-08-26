Whirlpool (WHR) Holder Credit Suisse Ag Has Upped Stake; As Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) Market Valuation Rose, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Boosted Its Position by $3.58 Million

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) by 331.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft bought 447,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The institutional investor held 581,757 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13M, up from 134,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft who had been investing in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $8.05. About 36.74 million shares traded or 109.70% up from the average. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 16/05/2018 – BUNGE BIOENERGIA IPO WILL BE MANAGED BY ITAU BBA, JPMORGAN AND SANTANDER – DOCUMENT; 19/03/2018 – COMAFI HIRES SARANITI FOR HEAD OF WHOLESALE BANKING FROM ITAU; 16/05/2018 – ITAU SAYS BANK CUTTING INTEREST RATES IN SOME PERSONAL LOANS; 23/05/2018 – MEXICO 2018 GDP EST. RAISED TO +2.3% FROM +2% BY ITAU; 10/05/2018 – BRAZILIAN CREDITORS TAKE OVER SALE MANDATE FOR ODEBRECHT’S COMMUTER RAIL UNIT SUPERVIA; 12/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S ITAU UNIBANCO TAPS BOARD MEMBER RICARDO VILLELA MARINO TO HEAD NEWLY-CREATED STRATEGIC LATAM BOARD; 18/04/2018 – ltau Unibanco – Conference call Invitation; 02/05/2018 – ITAU SAYS 1Q GOOD FOR PROVISIONS, CONFORTABLE W/ GUIDANCE: CEO; 17/05/2018 – Brazil companies will stick to deleveraging in 2018, says ltaú BBA; 11/05/2018 – BRAZIL 2018 GDP GROWTH EST. CUT TO 2% FROM 3% AT ITAU

Credit Suisse Ag increased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (WHR) by 12.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag bought 14,204 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.09% . The institutional investor held 126,158 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.76 million, up from 111,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.40% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $134.55. About 650,910 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 29/03/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation CEO commits to the Catalyst® CEO Champions For Change Pledge; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees 2018 Capital Spending $675 Million; 22/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corp Hires Banks to Arrange Global Investor Call Later on Tuesday; 26/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – TENDER OFFER IS NOT CONTINGENT UPON OBTAINING ANY FINANCING; 06/03/2018 Logitech CEO says big acquisitions unlikely as it targets sustained growth; 24/04/2018 – Nidec accelerates M&A with $1bn purchase of Whirlpool unit; 13/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From Whirlpool of India Ltd; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees FY EPS $12.30-EPS $13.30; 22/05/2018 – Whirlpool Plans EUR-Denominated, Fixed-Rate 10-Year Issuance; 22/05/2018 – Whirlpool® and Actress Lea Michele to Celebrate Parents This Graduation Season

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, which manages about $9.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 7,021 shares to 4,521 shares, valued at $521,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 50,527 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 897,804 shares, and cut its stake in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold WHR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 56.39 million shares or 4.70% less from 59.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Santa Barbara Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.36% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Massachusetts Svcs Ma holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 695,879 shares. Voya Management Ltd Com owns 0.01% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 28,304 shares. Greenhaven Associates Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 2.83M shares. Oppenheimer & Inc stated it has 0.01% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Mariner Llc has invested 0.01% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). First City Capital Management Inc holds 0.94% or 9,790 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 41,551 shares. Cap Guardian reported 19,500 shares stake. Element Cap Management Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 14,214 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 245,918 shares stake. 2,436 are owned by First Allied Advisory. Optimum Advisors reported 296 shares. Assetmark invested 0% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Mason Street Llc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR).