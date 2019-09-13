Whirlpool (WHR) Holder Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has Raised Position by $3.00 Million as Stock Price Rose; Peapack (PGC) Shareholder Condor Capital Management Trimmed Position by $901,376

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (WHR) by 9.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought 21,107 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.09% . The institutional investor held 252,117 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.89M, up from 231,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $151.17. About 23,974 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 27/04/2018 – Whirlpool Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP WHR.N SAYS COMPANY AGREES TO SELL EMBRACO BUSINESS FOR $1.08 BLN IN CASH; 17/04/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Announces Annual Stockholders’ Meeting Results; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Expects Completed Cost Reduction Initiatives to Deliver $150M Net Benefit in 2018; 24/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corp Announces Preliminary Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 06/03/2018 – Three Sears Hometown Stores in Mississippi Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA CFO ANIL BERERA RESIGNS; 16/04/2018 – Whirlpool is Presenting #SensingYourWorld Campaign at Fuorisalone; 26/04/2018 – Cramer says Advanced Micro Devices is a buy, but Whirlpool is a sell; 24/04/2018 – NIDEC TO ACQUIRE WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION’S COMPRESSOR BUSINESS

Condor Capital Management decreased its stake in Peapack (PGC) by 47.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management sold 32,192 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.04% . The institutional investor held 36,158 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.02 million, down from 68,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Peapack for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $570.95M market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $29.34. About 787 shares traded. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) has declined 14.83% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PGC News: 24/04/2018 – Doug Kennedy, President and CEO of Peapack-Gladstone Bank, Addresses Recent Events Within the Banking Industry; 16/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Brydget Falk-Drigan as Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer; 27/04/2018 – Peapack Gladstone 1Q EPS 57c; 23/05/2018 – Peapack Gladstone Financial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 27/04/2018 – PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY DILUTED EPS $ 0.57; 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle is promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank; 19/03/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Comml Private Banker; 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle Is Promoted to Executive Vice Pres, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank; 18/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires William C. Gascoigne to Lead its Professional Services Group; 29/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Vivint Solar, Peapack-Gladstone Financial, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Univest Corpo

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which manages about $49.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 149,282 shares to 19,755 shares, valued at $747,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 435,507 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 677,381 shares, and cut its stake in Lions Gate Entmnt Corp.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $13,678 activity.

Analysts await Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, up 7.14% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.56 per share. PGC’s profit will be $11.68M for 12.23 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual earnings per share reported by Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.69% EPS growth.

