Whirlpool (WHR) Holder Brandywine Global Investment Management Has Lifted Its Stake; Ack Asset Management Holding in Pwr (PWR) Boosted by $9.28 Billion

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (WHR) by 26452.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc bought 50,524 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.09% . The institutional investor held 50,715 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.74M, up from 191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $133.16. About 884,402 shares traded or 16.96% up from the average. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 24/04/2018 – Whirlpool Gets Lesson That Some Trump Tariffs Are Good, Some Not; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA SETS FINAL DIVIDEND AT 4 RUPEES/SHARE; 13/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From Whirlpool of India Ltd; 06/03/2018 – Two Sears Hometown Stores in Michigan Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA CFO ANIL BERERA RESIGNS; 16/04/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Increases Quarterly Dividend By $0.05; 27/04/2018 – Whirlpool Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Nidec To Acquire Whirlpool Corporation’s Compressor Business; 09/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Whirlpool of India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 16/05/2018 – Global Water Purifier Market Technologies, Market share and Industry Forecasts 2018-2024: Key Players are Kent RO, GE, Best Water Technology & Whirlpool – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Ack Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pwr (PWR) by 63.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc bought 290,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.40% . The hedge fund held 745,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.83B, up from 455,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pwr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $32.66. About 2.16 million shares traded or 56.36% up from the average. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Rev $2.42B; 29/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Quanta Services Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 EPS $2.07-EPS $2.47; 22/04/2018 – DJ Quanta Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PWR); 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Rev $9.95B-$10.55B; 11/05/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. 1Q Net Profit NT$2.73B Vs NT$2.79B; 25/04/2018 – Asetek: Asetek Receives confirmation of HPC award from Quanta Computer; 26/03/2018 – QUANTA 4Q OPER PROFIT NT$4.11B, EST. NT$5.23B; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC – INCREASES 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS PER SHARE EXPECTATIONS

More notable recent Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 55% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Quanta Services Inc (PWR) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Quanta Services (PWR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Quanta Services Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “With EPS Growth And More, Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Ack Asset Management Llc, which manages about $419.76M and $361.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trns (NASDAQ:TRNS) by 40,600 shares to 344,400 shares, valued at $5.67B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agys (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 281,971 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 368,029 shares, and cut its stake in Vrrm.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold WHR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 56.39 million shares or 4.70% less from 59.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.02% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) or 22,443 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can stated it has 0.01% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Advsrs Asset Incorporated holds 6,351 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Company reported 700 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0.01% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Guardian Life Insurance Co Of America holds 179 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lsv Asset Management stated it has 0.5% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Community Group Ltd Liability Corporation invested 3.09% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Regions Corporation accumulated 1,145 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Miller Howard Investments Inc has invested 1.28% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 12,377 shares. Avalon Lc reported 94,725 shares. Moreover, State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.03% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 90,545 shares. Axa has 0.07% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 133,594 shares.

More notable recent Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Stocks To Watch For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “7 Stocks To Watch For July 22, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Whirlpool Trades Sharply Higher On Q1 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Whirlpool Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46B and $14.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Haynes International Inc (NASDAQ:HAYN) by 16,935 shares to 139,838 shares, valued at $4.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 16,241 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 607,898 shares, and cut its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP).