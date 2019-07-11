Whirlpool (WHR) At $142.08 Forms Top; MGT CAP INVTS (MGTI) Shorts Increased By 25.81%

Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) formed multiple top with $146.34 target or 3.00% above today’s $142.08 share price. Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) has $8.95B valuation. It closed at $142.08 lastly. It is down 17.11% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.54% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 24/05/2018 – Whirlpool Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Expects Completed Cost Reduction Initiatives to Deliver $150M Net Benefit in 2018; 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Robinson Sears Hometown Store; 06/03/2018 – Two Sears Hometown Stores in California Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 26/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – TENDER OFFER IS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT ONE MINUTE AFTER 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MAY 23, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Whirlpool: Tender Offer Scheduled to Expire on May 23; 22/04/2018 – DJ Whirlpool Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WHR); 08/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corp Enhances Voice Capabilities With Google Home in Connected Appliances; 24/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corp Announces Preliminary Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Misses EPS, Revenue Expectations — Earnings Review

MGT CAP INVTS INC (OTCMKTS:MGTI) had an increase of 25.81% in short interest. MGTI’s SI was 1.19 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 25.81% from 945,700 shares previously. With 4.66 million avg volume, 0 days are for MGT CAP INVTS INC (OTCMKTS:MGTI)’s short sellers to cover MGTI’s short positions. The stock decreased 4.06% or $0.0023 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0541. About 109,518 shares traded. MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) has 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Whirlpool has $17800 highest and $135 lowest target. $154.33’s average target is 8.62% above currents $142.08 stock price. Whirlpool had 9 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James downgraded the shares of WHR in report on Wednesday, January 30 to “Market Perform” rating. Longbow upgraded Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) on Friday, May 10 to “Buy” rating. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, January 30 by RBC Capital Markets. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded the shares of WHR in report on Thursday, June 6 to “Overweight” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold Whirlpool Corporation shares while 169 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 56.39 million shares or 4.70% less from 59.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boyd Watterson Asset Ltd Liability Oh stated it has 0.19% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Moreover, Hanson & Doremus Invest Mngmt has 0.54% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 12,342 shares. Jnba Fin holds 60 shares. Madison Inv Hldgs Inc accumulated 0.03% or 13,300 shares. Moreover, Kbc Grp Nv has 0.27% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Susquehanna Group Limited Liability Partnership reported 57,262 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 90,545 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Dakota Wealth Mgmt invested in 30,122 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 6,200 shares. Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.02% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Bollard Grp holds 2,291 shares. 68,904 are held by Ameriprise. Ent Fincl Services Corp holds 0% or 16 shares. Riverhead Capital Limited Liability Company invested in 3,045 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs holds 0.01% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) or 1,254 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $379,921 activity. Another trade for 2,845 shares valued at $379,921 was made by JOHNSTON MICHAEL F on Friday, February 1.

Analysts await Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $3.74 EPS, up 16.88% or $0.54 from last year’s $3.2 per share. WHR’s profit will be $235.70M for 9.50 P/E if the $3.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.11 actual EPS reported by Whirlpool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.26% EPS growth.

MGT Capital Investments, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on acquiring and developing a portfolio of cybersecurity technologies. The company has market cap of $13.50 million. It intends to address various cyber threats through protection technologies for mobile and personal tech devices, as well as corporate networks. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also engages in bitcoin mining operation.