Whirlpool Cp (WHR) Market Value Rose While Primecap Management Company Has Boosted Stake; Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Boosted Its Position in Parker Hannifin (PH) as Share Value Declined

Primecap Management Company increased its stake in Whirlpool Cp (WHR) by 0.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company bought 61,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.09% . The institutional investor held 7.81 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.11B, up from 7.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Whirlpool Cp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $154.68. About 534,221 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool 1Q EPS $1.30; 26/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sets Dutch Auction Price Range of $150-$170 A Share; 24/04/2018 – NIDEC TO ACQUIRE WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION’S COMPRESSOR BUSINESS; 26/04/2018 – Cramer says Advanced Micro Devices is a buy, but Whirlpool is a sell; 09/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Whirlpool of India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 24/04/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Announces Sale Of Embraco Compressor Business And A Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees FY Adj EPS $14.50-Adj EPS $15.50; 30/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL REPORTS RESULTS OF MODIFIED DUTCH AUCTION TENDER; 06/03/2018 – Two Sears Hometown Stores in California Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 24/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO SELL COMPANY’S EMBRACO COMPRESSOR BUSINESS TO NIDEC CORPORATION FOR A CASH PURCHASE PRICE OF $1.08 BLN

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) by 99.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 1.26M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.73% . The institutional investor held 2.53M shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $326.64M, up from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Parker Hannifin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $179.19. About 341,383 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has risen 7.08% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – INVENTORIES AT QTR-END $1.73 BLN; 30/04/2018 – Parker Completes Divestiture of Facet Filtration Business to Filtration Group Corporation; 19/04/2018 – PARKER RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 76C/SHR VS 66C/SHR; 21/04/2018 – DJ Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PH); 08/03/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN PH.N : JP MORGAN SAYS MANAGEMENT INTRODUCED NEW FIVE YEAR TARGETS THROUGH FY’23. NOW EXPECTS OPERATING MARGIN TO BE 19% BY FY’23; 21/05/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin Had Agreed With DOJ to Divest Business; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin 3Q Net $366M; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN 3Q ADJ EPS $2.80, EST. $2.63

Primecap Management Company, which manages about $87.86B and $135.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 41,390 shares to 15.21M shares, valued at $2.58B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hubspot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 13,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 456,050 shares, and cut its stake in Autozone Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 51 investors sold WHR shares while 155 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 58.20 million shares or 3.21% more from 56.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Smithfield has 0% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 239 shares. Andra Ap accumulated 0.18% or 45,000 shares. First Dallas holds 1,475 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md reported 0% stake. Pinnacle owns 0.01% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 1,800 shares. 10,565 were reported by Loudon Investment Mgmt Limited Company. Benjamin F Edwards & Co Incorporated reported 7,019 shares. James Invest Research Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 1,550 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 28 shares. Brandywine Global Invest Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0.05% or 54,649 shares. Dupont Mgmt owns 1,719 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public stated it has 0.03% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). 3,937 are held by Wellington Shields Capital Management Limited. 13,121 were reported by Hanson Doremus Mngmt. Lyrical Asset Mngmt LP owns 1.77M shares or 3.49% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold PH shares while 199 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 0.07% more from 98.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meeder Asset Mngmt has 30,416 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Boston Prns has invested 0.29% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership accumulated 201,200 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Ftb Advsrs holds 0.31% or 23,365 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 5,000 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Markel reported 118,600 shares. First Trust Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0.08% or 263,063 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Llc accumulated 2,915 shares. 59,830 were reported by Retirement Systems Of Alabama. First Tru invested 0.08% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Moreover, Macquarie Group Inc Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Guyasuta Advsr owns 6,259 shares. Marble Harbor Counsel Ltd holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 23,200 shares. Tower Rech Capital Llc (Trc) has invested 0.08% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Numerixs Inv Tech owns 2,372 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio.

Since August 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $475,174 activity.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $19.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdn Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) by 329,538 shares to 818,537 shares, valued at $192.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alamos Gold In by 285,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.57M shares, and cut its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA).