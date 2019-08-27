Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) Stake Maintained by Martin & Company Inc; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Share Value Rose While Sit Investment Associates Cut Its Position

Sit Investment Associates Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 21.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc sold 70,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 251,748 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.48M, down from 322,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $336.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $105.28. About 5.67M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 20/04/2018 – NAVIOS MARITIME MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP NAP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 15/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Regeneron at J.P. Morgan Spring Biotech Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Marble Point XII $508.7m CLO Via JPMorgan; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $147; 03/04/2018 – JPMORGAN IS SAID TO TARGET $250 MILLION FOR SPECIAL SITUATIONS; 19/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 30/03/2018 – JPMORGAN $8 BILLION JURY LOSS FACES MASSIVE REDUCTION; 20/03/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Merrill Lynch, JPMorgan Lead $8B Coty Refi; 16/05/2018 – SS&C Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Martin & Company Inc increased its stake in Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) by 29.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin & Company Inc bought 9,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.09% . The institutional investor held 40,020 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32 million, up from 30,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin & Company Inc who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $135.19. About 160,463 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 16/04/2018 – Whirlpool Raises Dividend to $1.15 Vs. $1.10; 24/04/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Announces Sale Of Embraco Compressor Business And A Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool 1Q EPS $1.30; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA NAMES YATIN MALHOTRA NEW CFO; 27/04/2018 – Whirlpool Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Whirlpool of India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 22/05/2018 – Whirlpool Plans EUR-Denominated, Fixed-Rate 10-Year Issuance; 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Robinson Sears Hometown Store; 26/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – TENDER OFFER IS NOT CONTINGENT UPON OBTAINING ANY FINANCING; 08/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corp Enhances Voice Capabilities With Google Home in Connected Appliances

Sit Investment Associates Inc, which manages about $6.54B and $3.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mfs Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) by 5.43 million shares to 13.01 million shares, valued at $49.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Ca Municipal Income (BFZ) by 72,998 shares in the quarter, for a total of 447,806 shares, and has risen its stake in Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Merriman Wealth Management Limited Liability owns 5,716 shares. Deroy Devereaux Private Counsel owns 194,148 shares for 1.97% of their portfolio. Optimum Inv has 31,755 shares. First Natl Bank Of Newtown owns 10,354 shares. M Kraus & holds 0.34% or 5,736 shares. Beach Invest Management has invested 3.06% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Raymond James Advsr reported 2.43 million shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Limited has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Brown Mgmt Ltd Liability Com, a Maryland-based fund reported 6,168 shares. Oakwood Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation Ca reported 4% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Eagle Mgmt Ltd Co, New York-based fund reported 19,897 shares. Wisconsin Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 15,750 shares. Southeast Asset Advsr owns 2,161 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Oakworth Capital has invested 2.4% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ftb stated it has 116,725 shares.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 10.83 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Martin & Company Inc, which manages about $1.98 billion and $331.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zix Corp. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 83,683 shares to 259,462 shares, valued at $1.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.