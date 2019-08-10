Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) Shareholder Martin & Company Has Upped Holding; United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Shareholder Regentatlantic Capital Has Increased Holding by $944,761 as Stock Price Rose

Martin & Company Inc increased its stake in Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) by 29.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin & Company Inc bought 9,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.09% . The institutional investor held 40,020 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32 million, up from 30,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin & Company Inc who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.80% or $5.39 during the last trading session, reaching $136.6. About 558,537 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 20/03/2018 – U.S. home appliance shipments up 9.7 pct yr/yr in Feb – AHAM; 26/04/2018 – Whirlpool: Tender Offer Reflects Confidence in Long-Term Outlook; 24/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Announces Preliminary Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 913.8M RUPEES; EST. 892M; 06/03/2018 – Two Sears Hometown Stores in Michigan Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 22/05/2018 – Whirlpool Plans EUR-Denominated, Fixed-Rate 10-Year Issuance; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Expects Completed Cost Reduction Initiatives to Deliver $150M Net Benefit in 2018; 17/04/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Announces Annual Stockholders’ Meeting Results; 29/03/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation CEO commits to the Catalyst® CEO Champions For Change Pledge; 08/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation enhances voice capabilities with Google Home in connected appliances

Regentatlantic Capital Llc increased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 33.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regentatlantic Capital Llc bought 11,959 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The institutional investor held 47,581 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80M, up from 35,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regentatlantic Capital Llc who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $86.98. About 1.18M shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 16/03/2018 – United charters private jet to fly home dog mistakenly sent to Japan; 20/03/2018 – United Suspends Cargo Program for Pets; 13/03/2018 – United Continental Sees 2018 Non-Fuel Cost Per ASM Flat to Down 1%; 13/03/2018 – ABC7 Eyewitness News: HEARTBREAKING: A dog died on a United Airlines flight after being placed in the overheard bin…; 07/03/2018 – BP and United Airlines® Introduce the Only Joint Reward Program of Its Kind; 17/05/2018 – UNITED HAS TRAVEL WAIVERS FOR KONA, HILO FLIGHTS DUE TO VOLCANO; 17/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES UAL.N SAYS CFO ANDREW LEVY STEPPING DOWN; 17/04/2018 – United Continental Boosts 2Q Revenue Guidance; 21/03/2018 – United CEO Munoz: Airline is not planning to shut down pet transport program; 17/04/2018 – United Continental Sees 2Q Average Fuel Price $2.18 to $2.23 Per Gallon

Martin & Company Inc, which manages about $1.98B and $331.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 6,848 shares to 55,354 shares, valued at $4.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc, which manages about $2.94B and $1.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qurate Retail Inc by 125,668 shares to 212,983 shares, valued at $3.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 5,963 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,717 shares, and cut its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO).