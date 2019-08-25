Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) Position Upped by Martin & Company Inc; Sylebra Hk Company LTD Raised Its Five9 (FIVN) Stake by $5.35 Million

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd increased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 5.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd bought 102,806 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The institutional investor held 2.05 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.34M, up from 1.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $62.63. About 321,527 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 8c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Reports First Quarter Revenue Growth of 25% to a Record $58.9 Million; 08/03/2018 – Fuze Strengthens Cloud-Based Contact Center Offering through Expanded Partnerships with NICE inContact and Five9; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 3C; 02/05/2018 – FIVE9, REPORTS $200M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Spring Release 2018: Practical Al for the Contact Center and Portfolio Wide Enhancements; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 3.0C TO 4.0C, EST. 3.6C; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Five9 Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIVN)

Martin & Company Inc increased its stake in Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) by 29.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin & Company Inc bought 9,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.09% . The institutional investor held 40,020 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32M, up from 30,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin & Company Inc who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.40% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $134.55. About 637,016 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 24/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO SELL COMPANY’S EMBRACO COMPRESSOR BUSINESS TO NIDEC CORPORATION FOR A CASH PURCHASE PRICE OF $1.08 BLN; 06/03/2018 Logitech CEO says big acquisitions unlikely as it targets sustained growth; 26/04/2018 – Whirlpool: Tender Offer Scheduled to Expire on May 23; 24/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP WHR.N SAYS COMPANY AGREES TO SELL EMBRACO BUSINESS FOR $1.08 BLN IN CASH; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees FY EPS $12.30-EPS $13.30; 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Middlefield Sears Hometown Store; 24/04/2018 – Whirlpool to sell Embraco compressor business to Japan’s Nidec; 08/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation enhances voice capabilities with Google Home in connected appliances; 30/05/2018 – Whirlpool: Proration Factor for Tender Offer About 87%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Whirlpool Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WHR)

Martin & Company Inc, which manages about $1.98 billion and $331.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLY) by 2,710 shares to 114,521 shares, valued at $13.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold WHR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 56.39 million shares or 4.70% less from 59.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trust Of Vermont invested 0% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Daiwa Securities Grp Inc Inc stated it has 0% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Oh has 6,835 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0% or 1,880 shares. 5,302 were accumulated by Public Sector Pension Invest Board. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldg Inc owns 0.03% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 284,717 shares. Minnesota-based Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Intact Invest Mngmt Inc accumulated 15,600 shares. Sandy Spring Bank & Trust reported 0% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 129,598 shares stake. M&T Bancshares has 0% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Groesbeck Investment Mgmt Nj holds 1.81% or 17,836 shares. Peoples reported 160 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP owns 2,944 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.04% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR).

