Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) Market Valuation Rose While Martin & Company Has Boosted Its Position; Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Market Value Rose While Water Island Capital Has Trimmed Its Stake

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 27.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 22,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 59,527 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, down from 82,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $33.77. About 1.37 million shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPLETION OF ANALYSIS PHASE LEADS TO ENGAGEMENT WITH IRS AND CONVERSION PREPARATION; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q ADJ EBITDA $319.6M, EST. $327.1M; 21/03/2018 – Pico Selects Zayo for Global Network Backbone; 24/05/2018 – Zayo Expands European Wavelength Network; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q Rev $649.4M; 14/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – Zayo Acquires Data Center In McLean, Virginia; 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 04/05/2018 – Seatown Adds Zayo Group, Exits Shire, Cuts Broadcom Inc.: 13F

Martin & Company Inc increased its stake in Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) by 29.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin & Company Inc bought 9,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.09% . The institutional investor held 40,020 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32M, up from 30,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin & Company Inc who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.76% or $5.17 during the last trading session, reaching $142.85. About 303,129 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 16/04/2018 – Whirlpool is Presenting #SensingYourWorld Campaign at Fuorisalone; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA NAMES YATIN MALHOTRA NEW CFO; 24/04/2018 – NIDEC TO ACQUIRE WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION’S COMPRESSOR BUSINESS; 06/03/2018 Logitech CEO says big acquisitions unlikely as it targets sustained growth; 24/05/2018 – Whirlpool Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Harris Associates LP Exits Position in Whirlpool; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees FY EPS $12.30-EPS $13.30; 24/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corp Announces Preliminary Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 17/04/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Announces Annual Stockholders’ Meeting Results; 24/04/2018 – Whirlpool to sell Embraco compressor business to Japan’s Nidec

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.17 EPS, up 88.89% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.09 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $40.16M for 49.66 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Da Davidson & reported 11,355 shares. Swiss Retail Bank reported 859,300 shares. The New York-based Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Savings Bank Of New York Mellon Corp stated it has 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Blackrock Incorporated reported 12.52 million shares. Hilton Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 3,585 shares. Moreover, Sei Invests Comm has 0.02% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Waddell & Reed has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Freshford Management reported 693,582 shares. Uss Inv Ltd owns 165,689 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Yakira Capital Mgmt accumulated 24,200 shares. Bank & Trust Of America De reported 4.97M shares stake. Tcw Gp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, a Germany-based fund reported 18,753 shares.

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 414,277 shares to 605,253 shares, valued at $110.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Belmond Ltd (NYSE:BEL) by 845,771 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.80 million shares, and has risen its stake in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI).

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 21, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Zayo +7.3% on report consortium is close to acquisition deal – Seeking Alpha” published on April 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why I’m Hesitant To Buy Into The Zayo Rumors – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Zayo Announces New Long Haul Fiber Route – Business Wire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Zayo Group Sees Things Pick Up – Motley Fool” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

More notable recent Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Top Value Stocks to Buy in August – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Whirlpool Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Mid-Cap Dividend Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Whirlpool Corporation’s (NYSE:WHR) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Martin & Company Inc, which manages about $1.98 billion and $331.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zix Corp. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 83,683 shares to 259,462 shares, valued at $1.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold WHR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 56.39 million shares or 4.70% less from 59.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Architects reported 804 shares. Aqr Management Lc reported 109,190 shares stake. Stifel accumulated 222,790 shares. Taylor Asset Mgmt reported 140,909 shares. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 68,904 shares. Hightower Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% or 19,892 shares. Ftb Advisors stated it has 0.03% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). 932 were accumulated by Victory Mgmt Inc. Atlanta Capital Mngmt L L C holds 12,600 shares. Gulf Bank (Uk), United Kingdom-based fund reported 15,514 shares. Fil Ltd reported 3 shares. Intact Inv Management Incorporated reported 0.07% stake. State Street Corp reported 3.25 million shares. Moreover, Verition Fund Mgmt Llc has 0.01% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 1,771 shares. Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR).