Whirlpool Com (WHR) Shareholder Greatmark Investment Partners Has Upped Position by $382,800; Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Increases Holding in Home Depot (HD)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Whirlpool Corp Com (WHR) by 30.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc bought 2,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.09% . The institutional investor held 12,345 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64 million, up from 9,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $133.16. About 884,402 shares traded or 16.96% up from the average. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 26/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – TENDER OFFER IS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT ONE MINUTE AFTER 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MAY 23, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Whirlpool: Proration Factor for Tender Offer About 87%; 24/04/2018 – Whirlpool to sell Embraco compressor business to Japan’s Nidec; 24/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP SAYS COMPANY EXPECTS TO EXECUTE SHARE REPURCHASES OF APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN IN FORM OF A MODIFIED DUTCH AUCTION TENDER OFFER; 29/03/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation CEO commits to the Catalyst® CEO Champions For Change Pledge; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Misses EPS, Revenue Expectations — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – Cramer says Advanced Micro Devices is a buy, but Whirlpool is a sell; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool 1Q EPS $1.30; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA NAMES YATIN MALHOTRA NEW CFO; 26/04/2018 – Whirlpool: Tender Offer Reflects Confidence in Long-Term Outlook

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 10.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management bought 2,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 30,304 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82 million, up from 27,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $225.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.40% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $204.94. About 4.33 million shares traded or 11.28% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 18/04/2018 – Home Depot: Hiring to Support Initiatives Related to $11.1B, Three-Year Strategic Investment Plan; 24/04/2018 – KVUE News: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla; 08/03/2018 – California’s Xavier Becerra: Home Depot Also Alleged to Have Discarded Customer Records Without Making Data Unreadable; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two police officers were shot at a Home Depot after a shoplifting call turned violent. #Dallas; 24/04/2018 – Daily Mirror: BREAKING: SWAT team hunts gunman after two police and security guard shot at Home Depot in Texas…; 24/04/2018 – HD: Dallas. Officers Down. 11600 Forest Central Drive. Hearing reports of Possibly 2 officers down. Search for suspect underway. Air 1 en route. – ! $HD; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 24/04/2018 – FOX 12 Oregon KPTV: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two Law Enforcement Officers Shot At #Dallas Home Depot-; 09/03/2018 – RPT-Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas stated it has 252,919 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Investors Asset Of Georgia Incorporated Ga Adv invested in 2.67% or 19,881 shares. Davis R M Inc accumulated 94,273 shares. First Merchants invested in 0.73% or 23,674 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advisors Oh invested in 134,691 shares. 515,606 are owned by Franklin. Spirit Of America Corporation New York has 13,650 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Atlas Browninc holds 1% or 7,344 shares. Rmb Cap Management Ltd Liability Co holds 33,365 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Carnegie Capital Asset Limited Liability holds 0.43% or 32,643 shares in its portfolio. Spectrum Grp holds 1.08% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 18,868 shares. Vanguard Gp accumulated 84.31M shares or 0.63% of the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams holds 1.95% or 14,602 shares in its portfolio. 245 are held by Rech & Mngmt. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.72% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1.00 million shares.

