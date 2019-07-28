Whirlpool Com (WHR) Holder Lafayette Investments Has Raised Its Position; Genmark Diagnostics (GNMK) Share Value Rose While Cadian Capital Management LP Has Increased by $1.01 Million Its Position

Cadian Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Genmark Diagnostics Inc (GNMK) by 2.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp bought 143,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.87% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.15 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.53M, up from 5.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Genmark Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $362.13 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.35. About 134,856 shares traded. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) has risen 7.96% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.53% the S&P500. Some Historical GNMK News: 01/05/2018 – GenMark Backs FY18 Rev $68M-$72M; 30/04/2018 – Nidec Completes Acquisition Of Genmark Automation, Inc., A US Semiconductor Wafer Handling Robot Manufacturer; 24/04/2018 – GenMark Diagnostics Short-Interest Ratio Rises 48% to 41 Days; 15/05/2018 – GenMark Diagnostics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – GenMark Diagnostics at Bank of America Conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – GenMark 1Q Loss/Shr 21c; 21/04/2018 – DJ GenMark Diagnostics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNMK); 24/04/2018 – Nidec To Acquire Genmark Automation, Inc., An US Semiconductor Wafer Handling Robot Manufacturer; 27/03/2018 Casdin Capital, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In GenMark; 27/03/2018 – CASDIN CAPITAL REPORTS A 7 PCT STAKE IN GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS AS OF MARCH 20 – SEC FILING

Lafayette Investments Inc increased its stake in Whirlpool Corp Com (WHR) by 31.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafayette Investments Inc bought 3,451 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,313 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, up from 10,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $148.94. About 630,607 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has declined 17.11% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.54% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 09/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Whirlpool of India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 24/04/2018 – Fitch: Whirlpool’s Ratings Unaffected by Pending Sale of Its Embraco Compressor Business; 16/04/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Increases Quarterly Dividend By $0.05; 09/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Whirlpool of India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 29/03/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation CEO commits to the Catalyst® CEO Champions For Change Pledge; 24/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP SAYS COMPANY EXPECTS TO EXECUTE SHARE REPURCHASES OF APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN IN FORM OF A MODIFIED DUTCH AUCTION TENDER OFFER; 10/04/2018 – PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO REPORTS 5.11 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN WHIRLPOOL CORP AS OF MARCH 31 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Nidec accelerates M&A with $1bn purchase of Whirlpool unit; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool 1Q Adj EPS $2.81; 24/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP WHR.N – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN EARLY 2019, SUBJECT TO REGULATORY APPROVALS AND OTHER CUSTOMARY CLOSING CONDITIONS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold WHR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 56.39 million shares or 4.70% less from 59.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argi Inv Limited Liability reported 12,389 shares stake. 117,850 are owned by Deutsche Comml Bank Ag. The Texas-based First Dallas Secs has invested 0.16% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). 21,548 were accumulated by Cibc Ww Markets. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 22,443 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 86,013 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. New York-based Oppenheimer & Co has invested 0.01% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Birmingham Cap Management Inc Al owns 0.6% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 10,007 shares. Northern Trust Corporation reported 0.02% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0% or 26,359 shares. Oakbrook Limited Liability Co holds 0.03% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) or 3,170 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement stated it has 0.02% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Redmond Asset Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.52% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Cooke & Bieler Limited Partnership owns 654,996 shares for 1.57% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 170,447 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $379,921 activity.

