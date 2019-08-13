Whirlpool Com (WHR) Holder Greatmark Investment Partners Has Upped Its Stake by $382,800; Mastrapasqua Asset Management Trimmed Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Position by $414,900; Stock Value Declined

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Whirlpool Corp Com (WHR) by 30.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc bought 2,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.09% . The institutional investor held 12,345 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64M, up from 9,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.10% or $5.54 during the last trading session, reaching $140.54. About 77,565 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 18/04/2018 – U.S. home appliance shipments up 7.4 pct yr/yr in March – AHAM; 22/05/2018 – Whirlpool® and Actress Lea Michele to Celebrate Parents This Graduation Season; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool 1Q Net $94M; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL TO INCLUDE GOOGLE ASSISTANT IN SOME APPLIANCES; 24/04/2018 – Whirlpool Gets Lesson That Some Trump Tariffs Are Good, Some Not; 26/04/2018 – Whirlpool: Tender Offer Scheduled to Expire on May 23; 16/05/2018 – Global Water Purifier Market Technologies, Market share and Industry Forecasts 2018-2024: Key Players are Kent RO, GE, Best Water Technology & Whirlpool – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP SAYS COMPANY EXPECTS TO EXECUTE SHARE REPURCHASES OF APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN IN FORM OF A MODIFIED DUTCH AUCTION TENDER OFFER; 26/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – TENDER OFFER IS NOT CONTINGENT UPON OBTAINING ANY FINANCING; 27/04/2018 – Whirlpool Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 54.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc sold 9,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The institutional investor held 7,740 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $351,000, down from 16,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $41.93. About 680,861 shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANC 1Q EPS $1.09; 25/05/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Announces Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 22/03/2018 Zions Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $59; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q Net $231M; 23/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 30; 24/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $60; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Zions’ Ratings And Stable Outlook; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NIM WAS 3.56% COMPARED WITH 3.38%; 25/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $285.51 million and $317.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (NYSE:ABC) by 4,330 shares to 3,500 shares, valued at $278,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold WHR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 56.39 million shares or 4.70% less from 59.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) has invested 0.02% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Advisers Limited accumulated 1,848 shares or 0% of the stock. Victory Capital owns 932 shares. Tower Bridge holds 0% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 2,540 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 0.03% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.02% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Regent Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 7,135 shares. Everence Cap Inc owns 1,752 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 3 are owned by Fil. Pictet Asset Limited owns 32,215 shares. First City Mgmt owns 9,790 shares. Bridges Investment Mgmt holds 0.02% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) or 4,240 shares. Scotia holds 8,259 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Whittier Trust Co owns 0% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 537 shares. Commercial Bank Of America De holds 487,381 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc, which manages about $507.94 million and $526.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 3,095 shares to 20,596 shares, valued at $3.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 77,981 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,481 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $192.89M for 9.62 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.