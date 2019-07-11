Whirlpool Com (WHR) Holder Greatmark Investment Partners Has Increased Holding by $382,800 as Share Price Declined; Tiaa Cref Investment Management Increases Position in Wsfs Financial (WSFS)

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Wsfs Financial Corp (WSFS) by 29.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc bought 72,747 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.12% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 319,916 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.35 million, up from 247,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Wsfs Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.66% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $40.3. About 673,774 shares traded or 151.20% up from the average. WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) has declined 18.47% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WSFS News: 07/05/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Financial Corporation Announces Executive Leadership Promotions; 19/04/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Bank Amplifies Team that Oversees its Retail Office Network; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 4Q Includes Valuation Gain of 36c/Sh; 23/04/2018 – WSFS FINANCIAL 1Q CORE EPS $1.16, EST. 76C; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q EPS $1.16; 23/04/2018 – Correct: WSFS Financial Reports 1Q, Not 4Q, Result; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q Rev $105.2; 21/04/2018 – DJ WSFS Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSFS); 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial Boosts Di; 23/04/2018 – WSFS FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME $57.7M

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Whirlpool Corp Com (WHR) by 30.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc bought 2,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,345 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64 million, up from 9,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $142.08. About 485,925 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has declined 17.11% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.54% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees 2018 Capital Spending $675 Million; 16/04/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Increases Quarterly Dividend By $0.05; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL TO INCLUDE GOOGLE ASSISTANT IN SOME APPLIANCES; 22/05/2018 – Whirlpool Plans EUR-Denominated, Fixed-Rate 10-Year Issuance; 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – CONTINUES TO EXPECT FULL-YEAR EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $14.50 TO $15.50 ON AN ONGOING BASIS; 24/04/2018 – Nidec accelerates M&A with $1bn purchase of Whirlpool unit; 24/05/2018 – Whirlpool: Preliminary Proration Factor for Tender Offer About 87%; 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP WHR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.14 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees FY Adj EPS $14.50-Adj EPS $15.50; 24/05/2018 – Whirlpool Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Photo Release — WSFS Bank Taps Philadelphia-Native Brandon M. Morrison to Lead Administrative Services – Nasdaq” on June 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “WSFS and Beneficial Announce Retail Banking Office Optimization Plan – GlobeNewswire” published on December 13, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Photo Release — WSFS Financial Corporation Announces Executive Leadership Promotions – GlobeNewswire” on May 07, 2018. More interesting news about WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Photo Release — WSFS Bank Promotes Jim Wechsler to Senior Vice President of Corporate Development – GlobeNewswire” published on March 18, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “WSFS: Beneficial deal stronger than expected – Philadelphia Business Journal” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc, which manages about $141.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Continental Resources Inc/Ok (NYSE:CLR) by 152,008 shares to 810,419 shares, valued at $36.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exponent Inc (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 8,846 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,319 shares, and cut its stake in Verso Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.78, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold WSFS shares while 34 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 40.19 million shares or 57.51% more from 25.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbva Compass Bancorporation Inc holds 5,385 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Vanguard Group Incorporated accumulated 3.73M shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 75,456 shares. Westover Cap Ltd accumulated 6,000 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Kbc Nv has invested 0.01% in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Jennison Associates Limited Liability Com holds 0% in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) or 26,398 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv reported 31,300 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc stated it has 284,610 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board owns 144,000 shares. Menta Capital Limited Liability Com owns 0.25% invested in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) for 15,090 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 125,974 shares. Ameriprise Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) for 804,713 shares. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) for 1,105 shares. Bowling Portfolio Ltd accumulated 0.14% or 22,083 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.01% in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) or 33,407 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $379,921 activity.

More notable recent Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Whirlpool Completes Sale of Embraco Business Unit to Nidec Corporation – PRNewswire” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Whirlpool Stock Gained 24% in January – Nasdaq” published on February 04, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Whirlpool Analyst Dissects Q1 Print, Says Guidance Reflects Lower Tariffs, Raw Material Tailwinds – Benzinga” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Fed Won’t Cut, Not Next Week, Next Month, August Or September – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Whirlpool Spins Back After Earnings Beat, Sales Miss, Weak Guidance – Benzinga” with publication date: January 29, 2019.