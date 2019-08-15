Whirlpool (Call) (WHR) Share Value Rose While Capital Fund Management Sa Has Decreased Its Stake by $4.96 Million; Autus Asset Management Has Raised Its Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Stake by $527,940; Share Value Declined

Autus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 16.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc bought 8,380 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 58,063 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 million, up from 49,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $44.36. About 2.44M shares traded or 36.30% up from the average. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 08/05/2018 – Cantillon Adds Facebook, Cuts Bitauto, Buys More SS&C: 13F; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa Group Confirms SS&C Technologies Bid Approach; 06/03/2018 – FTC: 20180717: SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.; DST Systems, Inc; 24/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Rules out Offer for Fidessa; 24/04/2018 – Statement regarding Fidessa group plc (“Fidessa”); 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Ss&C’s Outlook To Stable; Affirms Ba3 Cfr; 11/04/2018 – SS&C to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 16/04/2018 – SS&C Completes Acquisition Of DST; 04/04/2018 – SS&C’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (Call) (WHR) by 59.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa sold 37,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.09% . The hedge fund held 26,000 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46M, down from 63,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.33% or $5.88 during the last trading session, reaching $129.82. About 748,046 shares traded or 1.21% up from the average. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 26/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – TENDER OFFER IS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT ONE MINUTE AFTER 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MAY 23, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Harris Associates LP Exits Position in Whirlpool; 09/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Whirlpool of India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 26/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sets Dutch Auction Price Range of $150-$170 A Share; 30/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL REPORTS RESULTS OF MODIFIED DUTCH AUCTION TENDER; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees 2018 Cash From Operating Activities $1.7B-$1.8B; 30/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Announces Final Results Of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 24/04/2018 – Whirlpool to sell Embraco compressor business to Japan’s Nidec; 27/04/2018 – Whirlpool Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA NAMES YATIN MALHOTRA NEW CFO

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold WHR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 56.39 million shares or 4.70% less from 59.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 3,400 shares stake. Meeder Asset Management holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 5,993 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Amalgamated Retail Bank has 7,984 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. South Dakota Investment Council invested in 0.3% or 106,870 shares. Burney Commerce invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Beacon Fincl Gru holds 4,065 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer holds 0.01% or 2,857 shares in its portfolio. Sei Investments stated it has 48,946 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Massachusetts Fincl Ser Company Ma has 0.04% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 52,368 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Commerce State Bank accumulated 5,035 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 86,013 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Td Asset Management has 19,177 shares. Todd Asset Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 124,683 shares.

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92 billion and $11.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (Call) (NYSE:SLB) by 210,500 shares to 550,800 shares, valued at $24.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (Call) (NYSE:STZ) by 180,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 184,000 shares, and has risen its stake in L Brands Inc (Put) (LTD).

Analysts await Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.81 earnings per share, down 16.26% or $0.74 from last year’s $4.55 per share. WHR’s profit will be $242.04M for 8.52 P/E if the $3.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.01 actual earnings per share reported by Whirlpool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.99% negative EPS growth.

