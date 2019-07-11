Whetstone Capital Advisors Upped Its Qad (QADA) Stake; PARKER DRILLING CO COMMON SHARES (PKDSQ) SI Decreased By 41.03%

PARKER DRILLING CO COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:PKDSQ) had a decrease of 41.03% in short interest. PKDSQ’s SI was 75,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 41.03% from 128,200 shares previously. With 89,900 avg volume, 1 days are for PARKER DRILLING CO COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:PKDSQ)’s short sellers to cover PKDSQ’s short positions. The stock increased 2.13% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $0.24. About 6,317 shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. PARKER DRILLING CO (OTCMKTS:PKDSQ) has 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc increased Qad Inc (QADA) stake by 6.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc acquired 17,177 shares as Qad Inc (QADA)’s stock rose 12.85%. The Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc holds 266,071 shares with $11.46 million value, up from 248,894 last quarter. Qad Inc now has $791.33M valuation. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $42.1. About 14,829 shares traded. QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has risen 2.79% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical QADA News: 22/05/2018 – QAD Announces Project Upgrade Technology Grant Recipients; 21/03/2018 – QAD INC QTRLY LOSS PER CLASS B SHARE $0.23; 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. Sees FY19 Rev $328M-$332M; 04/04/2018 – QAD Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – QAD INC – PRECISION SOFTWARE ANNOUNCED IT HAS JOINED BLOCKCHAIN IN TRANSPORT ALLIANCE; 21/03/2018 QAD INC QADA.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $328 MLN TO $332 MLN; 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. 1Q Rev $86.2M; 21/03/2018 – QAD INC QTRLY LOSS PER CLASS A SHARE $0.28; 10/05/2018 – QAD Awards Partner Excellence at Explore 2018; 30/05/2018 – QAD INC QADA.O FY2019 REV VIEW $330.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Among 2 analysts covering QAD (NASDAQ:QADA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. QAD had 6 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating.

Parker Drilling Company provides contract drilling and drilling-related services, and rental tools and services to the energy industry. The company has market cap of $. It operates through two business lines, Drilling Services and Rental Tools Services. It currently has negative earnings. The Drilling Services business line drills oil, natural gas, and geothermal wells with company-owned rigs and customer-owned rigs; and operates barge rigs for drilling oil and natural gas in the shallow waters in and along the inland waterways and coasts of Louisiana, Alabama, and Texas.