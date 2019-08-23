Whetstone Capital Advisors Upped Attunity LTD (ATTU) Holding By $1.04 Million; Energous Has 0.92 Sentiment

Energous Corp (WATT) investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.56, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 33 institutional investors opened new and increased positions, while 36 reduced and sold positions in Energous Corp. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 7.44 million shares, up from 6.94 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Energous Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 21 Increased: 19 New Position: 14.

The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.45. About 33,018 shares traded. Energous Corporation (WATT) has declined 69.27% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.27% the S&P500. Some Historical WATT News: 22/05/2018 – Energous Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Energous Receives FCC Certification for its Near Field Wireless Charging Transmitter Running at 900 MHz; 10/04/2018 – Energous Receives Frost & Sullivan’s North American Company of the Year Award for its WattUp® Wireless Charging Technology; 01/05/2018 – Energous Receives EU ‘CE Marking’ Certification for its WattUp Near Field Wireless Charging Technology; 03/05/2018 – @sallyshin Damn. I was like, “first Kanye now Energous?!”; 21/04/2018 – DJ Energous Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WATT); 01/05/2018 – Energous 1Q Loss/Shr 55c; 27/03/2018 – Energous Corp Appoints Robert J. Griffin as Chairman of the Board; 27/03/2018 – Energous Rotates John R. Gaulding to the Role of Chairman Emeritus; 27/03/2018 – Energous Rotates John R. Gaulding to the Role of Chmn Emeritus

Energous Corporation engages in the development of a wire-free charging system. The company has market cap of $106.31 million. The companyÂ’s technology could enable wire-free charging solutions for contact charging, as well as at a distance charging. It currently has negative earnings. It develops WattUp, a wire-free charging technology that charges electronic devices by surrounding them with a contained three dimensional radio frequency energy pocket.

Doheny Asset Management Ca holds 3.15% of its portfolio in Energous Corporation for 584,325 shares. Raging Capital Management Llc owns 403,009 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Usca Ria Llc has 0.26% invested in the company for 188,900 shares. The California-based Leisure Capital Management has invested 0.16% in the stock. Hood River Capital Management Llc, a Oregon-based fund reported 431,438 shares.

