Whetstone Capital Advisors Trimmed Position in Pros Holdings (PRO) by $591,990; Visa Cl A (V) Shares Rose While Great Lakes Advisors Decreased Its Holding by $344,448

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (PRO) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc analyzed 14,095 shares as the company's stock rose 29.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 648,252 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.38M, down from 662,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pros Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $2.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $65.65. About 152,902 shares traded. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 53.19% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.76% the S&P500.

Great Lakes Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (V) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc analyzed 2,208 shares as the company's stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 111,011 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.34M, down from 113,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $394.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $176.66. About 4.75 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold PRO shares while 40 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 36.17 million shares or 4.72% more from 34.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 940,128 shares. Captrust Advsrs reported 0% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Shannon River Fund Mgmt has invested 4% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Wellington Group Limited Liability Partnership has 15,014 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Llc reported 0% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Granahan Invest Management Ma has 0.45% invested in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) for 196,987 shares. Blair William And Communication Il reported 43,150 shares. Invesco reported 0% stake. Parkside Fincl Bancorp has 2,860 shares. Numerixs Inv Technologies Incorporated owns 800 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Stephens Invest Group Incorporated Ltd Llc accumulated 920,912 shares. Menta Limited Liability Company holds 0.17% or 9,443 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) for 12,269 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated holds 0% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) or 1.72M shares.

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $149.80M and $246.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yext Inc by 56,867 shares to 813,050 shares, valued at $17.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 89,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,199 shares, and has risen its stake in Attunity Ltd (NASDAQ:ATTU).

More notable recent PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Raytheon Agrees To Mega Merger With United Technologies – Benzinga" on June 10, 2019

Analysts await PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, up 32.35% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. After $-0.27 actual earnings per share reported by PROS Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.81% EPS growth.

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $4.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Small Cap Etf (VB) by 3,167 shares to 7,349 shares, valued at $1.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION) by 48,735 shares in the quarter, for a total of 377,316 shares, and has risen its stake in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Visa To Acquire Verifi – Benzinga" on June 28, 2019