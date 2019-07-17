Whetstone Capital Advisors Trimmed Its Envestnet (ENV) Position; Tenable Holdings (TENB) Shorts Lowered By 16.09%

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc decreased Envestnet Inc (ENV) stake by 15.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc sold 28,671 shares as Envestnet Inc (ENV)’s stock rose 20.31%. The Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc holds 154,450 shares with $10.10M value, down from 183,121 last quarter. Envestnet Inc now has $3.73B valuation. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $71.98. About 69,729 shares traded. Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has risen 23.54% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ENV News: 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET SEES YR REV. $811.0M – $821.0M, EST. $817.3M; 28/03/2018 – Tamarac Introduces Quick Start Offering; 10/04/2018 – LJPR Financial Advisors Selects Envestnet | Tamarac Technology to Enhance Client Service and Create Efficiencies; 08/05/2018 – Envestnet Announces New Partnership with D.A. Davidson & Company; 09/05/2018 – Envestnet Sees 2Q Rev $197M-$200M; 26/04/2018 – Envestnet | PMC Launches Three New Impact QPs; 23/05/2018 – Envestnet Prices Offering of $300 Million 1.75% Convertible Notes Due 2023; 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC ENV.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; 26/04/2018 – Envestnet l PMC Launches Three New Impact QPs; 16/05/2018 – Envestnet Announces New Enterprise Data Management Solution at Annual Advisor Summit

Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) had a decrease of 16.09% in short interest. TENB’s SI was 1.50M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 16.09% from 1.79 million shares previously. With 904,700 avg volume, 2 days are for Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB)’s short sellers to cover TENB’s short positions. The SI to Tenable Holdings Inc’s float is 7.04%. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $30.74. About 178,189 shares traded. Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) has 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

More notable recent Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tenable: Trading At An Attractive Entry Point – Seeking Alpha” on July 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Tenable Research Discovers Vulnerability in Siemens Critical Infrastructure Design Software – GlobeNewswire” published on July 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 16, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Really Think About Red Rock Resorts (RRR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Tenable Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:TENB – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Tenable Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $2.97 billion. The Company’s enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate technical data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers Tenable.io, a software as a service that manages and measures cyber exposure across a range of traditional information technology assets, such as networking infrastructure, desktops, and on-premises servers, as well as modern information technology assets, such as cloud workloads, containers, Web applications, and Internet of things and operational technology assets; and SecurityCenter, a solution to manage and measure cyber exposure across traditional information technology assets and can be run on-premises, in the cloud, or in a hybrid environment.

More notable recent Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Envestnet Inc (ENV) – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Manchester United PLC (MANU) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Envestnet Inc (ENV) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Really Think About Tempur Sealy International (TPX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Gib Watson Joins Swan Global Investments as Chief Strategy Officer – Business Wire” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold ENV shares while 61 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 45.04 million shares or 3.61% more from 43.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Tech Limited holds 36,692 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns holds 0.01% or 3,782 shares. Ashford Capital stated it has 2.44% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Waddell & Reed Fin Inc has 0.1% invested in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Us National Bank & Trust De invested 0% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Regions reported 0% stake. 4,704 are held by Globeflex Cap L P. Whetstone Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has 4.1% invested in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Advent Ma has invested 1.7% of its portfolio in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Blackrock Incorporated holds 3.33M shares. Fmr Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 1.12 million shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com reported 17,454 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cornerstone has 0% invested in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Wellington Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 11,038 shares. Franklin has 0.02% invested in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) for 466,389 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Envestnet Inc had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan maintained it with “Buy” rating and $71 target in Friday, March 15 report. JMP Securities maintained the shares of ENV in report on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, April 9, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 22 by DA Davidson.