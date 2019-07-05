Whetstone Capital Advisors Stake in Pros Holdings (PRO) Lowered by $591,990; Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Increased Its Stake in Electronic Arts (EA) by $33.66 Million

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 182.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda bought 336,631 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 521,231 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.53 million, up from 184,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $4.53 during the last trading session, reaching $93.58. About 10.63M shares traded or 175.17% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS 4Q ADJ. EPS ABOUT $1.28, EST. $1.16; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Electronic Arts, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Net $607M

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (PRO) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc sold 14,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 648,252 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.38M, down from 662,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pros Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $65.66. About 122,382 shares traded. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 53.19% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.76% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 58c; 14/05/2018 – PROS Named as Inaugural Manufacturing Partner in Global Microsoft Technology Centers; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.58; 30/04/2018 – PROS Scientists to Present Revenue Management Research at POMS 2018 Conference; 01/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at Conference May 4; 18/04/2018 – PROS Thought Leaders Selected to Deliver Presentations at Professional Pricing Society Spring Conference; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings Sees 2Q Rev $46M-$46.5M; 10/04/2018 – CLEARLAKE CAPITAL BUYS WHEEL PROS, TERMS NOT DISCLOSED; 16/04/2018 – PROS Selects Noted Author, Business Thinker Jim Collins as Outperform 2018 Headliner; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE $188.0 MLN TO $191.0 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Primecap Mgmt Ca holds 0.07% or 989,925 shares in its portfolio. 2.25M were reported by Technology Crossover Mngmt Vii Ltd. The New York-based Scopus Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 1.32% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Accuvest Global Advsrs invested in 11,199 shares. Security Communications has invested 0.01% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Advisory Alpha Ltd Llc stated it has 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Sg Americas Limited Com reported 32,970 shares stake. Johnson Financial Group Incorporated holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 6,835 shares. Raymond James And, a Florida-based fund reported 82,947 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 471,213 shares. Amer Century Cos reported 1.39 million shares stake. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 0% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Advisory Serv Limited Co reported 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Intrust National Bank & Trust Na holds 1,991 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $2.65 million activity. 12,000 shares were sold by Bruzzo Chris, worth $1.23M. Another trade for 1,250 shares valued at $114,710 was sold by Miele Laura. The insider COLEMAN LEONARD S JR sold $1.01M.

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda, which manages about $674.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 308,715 shares to 4.78M shares, valued at $55.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD) by 108,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 296,443 shares, and cut its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX).

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $149.80 million and $246.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qad Inc (NASDAQ:QADA) by 17,177 shares to 266,071 shares, valued at $11.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Attunity Ltd (NASDAQ:ATTU) by 45,412 shares in the quarter, for a total of 694,734 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold PRO shares while 40 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 36.17 million shares or 4.72% more from 34.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kennedy Capital Management has 427,668 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Granahan Management Inc Ma holds 0.45% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) for 196,987 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) or 47,536 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corp accumulated 935,783 shares. Ser Automobile Association reported 81,048 shares. Stephens Inc Ar invested in 0% or 2,151 shares. Numerixs Inv Incorporated holds 0% or 800 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). 57,888 were reported by Wells Fargo & Mn. Etrade Capital Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 5,403 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada owns 110,363 shares. 696 were reported by Captrust Advsr. 80,047 are held by Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc. Amalgamated Bankshares holds 4,900 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Df Dent Inc reported 2.84M shares stake.

Analysts await PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, up 32.35% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. After $-0.27 actual earnings per share reported by PROS Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.81% EPS growth.