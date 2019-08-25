Whetstone Capital Advisors Stake in Pros Holdings (PRO) Decreased by $591,990; Holder Stanley-Laman Group LTD Raised A T & T (T) Position

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (PRO) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc sold 14,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.41% . The hedge fund held 648,252 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.38 million, down from 662,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pros Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.75% or $6.51 during the last trading session, reaching $67.9. About 887,639 shares traded or 68.87% up from the average. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 92.45% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 10/04/2018 – PROS Announces Participation in Hannover Messe; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 58c; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE $188.0 MLN TO $191.0 MLN; 16/05/2018 – PROS Extends Solutions to Fully Support eCommerce Channels; 15/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.58; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Rev $47.9M; 09/04/2018 – PROS Unveils Plans for Outperform 2018 Global Conference; 13/04/2018 – PROS Holdings: Exclusive: Houston’s Tech Innovation District Slated for Former Sears Building in Midtown April 13, 2018; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 19c

Stanley-Laman Group Ltd increased its stake in A T & T Inc (T) by 23.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd bought 10,201 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 53,352 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67 million, up from 43,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd who had been investing in A T & T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $34.82. About 31.45 million shares traded or 9.31% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 08/03/2018 – #BreakingNews Sources tell me that DOJ and AT&T are scheduled to release trial briefs on Friday as part of government’s attempt to prevent the AT&T-Time Warner merger. Trial briefs will lay out both cases before the official trial begins on March 19; 21/04/2018 – AT&T chief quizzed in court over note on Time Warner deal; 30/05/2018 – AT&T INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT WIRELESS SERVICE REVENUE TO RETURN TO GROWTH IN 2018 ON A COMPARABLE BASIS; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Business Solutions Wireless Service Revenue $1.79B; 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 26/04/2018 – CIENA JOB REORGANIZATION PLAN UNRELATED TO AT&T; 16/03/2018 – U.S. IS SAID TO MULL NAFTA TELECOM PROPOSAL TO END AT&T IMPASSE; 29/03/2018 – AT&T INC – CASH OFFERS WILL EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 5, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED OR EARLIER TERMINATED BY AT&T; 25/04/2018 – AT&T slides after-hours; company misses EPS & revenue expectations; 27/03/2018 – AT&T MERGER TRIAL RESUMES WITH NON-PUBLIC TESTIMONY

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) – FreightWaves NOW: Emerging Supply Chains, Mid-August Market Surge – Benzinga” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Interested In Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW)â€™s Upcoming 1.7% Dividend? You Have 4 Days Left – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Don’t Race Out To Buy Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) Just Because It’s Going Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 4% – The Motley Fool” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T: A Look At The 2 Key Metrics – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Grp Ltd Llc accumulated 15,693 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Hoertkorn Richard Charles holds 8,000 shares. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel Inc holds 0.35% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 82,057 shares. Hayek Kallen Invest reported 84,989 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Sand Hill Glob Ltd Llc has 187,639 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Merian Invsts (Uk) Limited holds 1,114 shares. Plancorp Ltd Llc invested 0.68% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Cohen & Steers reported 192,494 shares. At Bank reported 0.28% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Valmark Advisers has 0.02% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 28,944 shares. Private Management Grp Inc owns 8,234 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Utd Fire accumulated 101,660 shares. Richard C Young And Ltd reported 326,930 shares stake. Aviance Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 28,469 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings.

Stanley-Laman Group Ltd, which manages about $747.00M and $411.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermax Ltd Inr 2.0 by 63,548 shares to 90,707 shares, valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,981 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,207 shares, and cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW).

More notable recent PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Pros Holdings Shares Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Trex â€œTranscendsâ€ the Competition in Pro Remodeler Reader Poll – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “It’s Not Too Late To Buy PROS Holdings, Stifel Says In Upgrade – Benzinga” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PROS Holdings’ Short Thesis Isn’t Playing Out – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Pro: Apparel Companies Among Most Vulnerable To New Tariffs – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold PRO shares while 40 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 36.17 million shares or 4.72% more from 34.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T reported 9,528 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Waddell And Reed Financial accumulated 592,850 shares. Wellington Management Gru Llp accumulated 15,014 shares. 774,351 were accumulated by Fred Alger Management Inc. Bancorp Of America Corporation De holds 0% or 248,211 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 41,550 shares. Conestoga Limited Liability Corporation reported 2.37M shares. Us National Bank De holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) for 43,421 shares. Fmr Limited Liability reported 935,783 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Investment reported 0.01% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity invested 0% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Quantbot Tech Ltd Partnership reported 5,100 shares. Ameritas Inv holds 0.01% or 2,550 shares. 5,403 are held by Etrade Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Barclays Public Ltd Com stated it has 0% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO).

Analysts await PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.22 earnings per share, up 18.52% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.22 actual earnings per share reported by PROS Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $149.80M and $246.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pivotal Software Inc by 241,738 shares to 328,132 shares, valued at $6.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yext Inc by 56,867 shares in the quarter, for a total of 813,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Qad Inc (NASDAQ:QADA).