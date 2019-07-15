Whetstone Capital Advisors Stake in Envestnet (ENV) Cut by $1.86 Million; As Facebook (FB) Market Value Rose, Professional Advisory Services Decreased Its Position by $1.65 Million

Professional Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 7.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Professional Advisory Services Inc sold 9,954 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 114,995 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.17M, down from 124,949 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $580.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $203.37. About 7.17M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA – AFTER IT BECAME KNOWN GSR BROKE CONTRACT, FIRM DELETED ALL FACEBOOK DATA & DERIVATIVES, IN COOPERATION WITH FACEBOOK; 20/03/2018 – GERMANY’S BARLEY SAYS FACEBOOK MUST ADHERE TO DATA PRIVACY LAWS, AND SHOULD TAKE RESPONSIBILITY FOR ABUSES; 21/03/2018 – GERMAN DEPUTY GOVT SPOKESWOMAN DEMMER COMMENTS ON FACEBOOK; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Cambridge Analytica won’t be revived under new company name – Bloomberg; 14/03/2018 – Facebook Bespoke Analysis Report 2018 – Improve Ad Spend, Make Better Targeted Social Content – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/04/2018 – Zuckerberg: Facebook Didn’t Do Enough to Prevent Its Tools “From Being Used for Harm”; 02/05/2018 – Jenny Gross: Scoop: Cambridge Analytica and SCL Group shutting down following controversies involving its use of Facebook data,; 26/04/2018 – Facebook Flops Threaten to Make Its App Fest a Downer This Year; 03/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Facebook CEO says no plans to extend all of European privacy law globally; 20/03/2018 – Germany tells Facebook: time to take responsibility – newspaper

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Envestnet Inc (ENV) by 15.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc sold 28,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 154,450 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10M, down from 183,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Envestnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $72.72. About 69,139 shares traded. Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has risen 23.54% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ENV News: 08/05/2018 – Envestnet Announces New Partnership with D.A. Davidson & Company; 16/05/2018 – New Envestnet Insurance Exchange Integrates Insurance Solutions into Wealth Management Practice; 28/03/2018 – Tamarac Introduces Quick Start Offering; 15/05/2018 – Envestnet l Tamarac to Announce Financial Planning Capabilities at Advisor Summit; 14/05/2018 – Envestnet l Yodlee, Quovo and Morningstar ByAllAccounts Announce New Framework for Ensuring Secure Open Data Access; 15/05/2018 – Envestnet l Tamarac Takes Client Engagement to the Next Level; 19/04/2018 – DJ Envestnet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENV); 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC ENV.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; 05/04/2018 – Envestnet | Tamarac Takes Top Honors at Family Wealth Report Awards for Best Portfolio Management Application; 26/04/2018 – Envestnet l PMC Launches Three New Impact QPs

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold ENV shares while 61 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 45.04 million shares or 3.61% more from 43.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 14,903 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Greenwood Assocs Ltd Com has 4,880 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Co holds 7,891 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Huntington Fincl Bank has 0% invested in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) for 1,543 shares. Putnam Investments Limited Co stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 0% or 1,060 shares. Champlain Limited Co reported 0.44% stake. 24,822 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. Alley Ltd Liability Co owns 12,563 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Moreover, Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) for 782 shares. 11,097 are held by Voloridge Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc. Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Ks reported 30,505 shares. Credit Agricole S A owns 51,900 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Services Grp Inc has invested 0.04% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Echo Street Limited Co holds 0.48% or 376,870 shares in its portfolio.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $450,827 activity. Mayer Joshua also sold $143,880 worth of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) on Monday, February 4.

Analysts await Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 8.70% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.23 per share. ENV’s profit will be $12.97 million for 72.72 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Envestnet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.89% EPS growth.

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $149.80 million and $246.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,264 shares to 16,171 shares, valued at $28.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pivotal Software Inc by 241,738 shares in the quarter, for a total of 328,132 shares, and has risen its stake in Yext Inc.

More notable recent Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Envestnet, Inc. (ENV) Envestnet to Acquire PIEtech Conference Call (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” on March 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Manchester United PLC (MANU) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Envestnet Inc (ENV) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Gib Watson Joins Swan Global Investments as Chief Strategy Officer – Business Wire” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. C M Bidwell & Associate Limited invested 0.87% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Meridian Investment Counsel invested in 0.29% or 3,020 shares. Wealth Architects accumulated 4.7% or 90,374 shares. Minnesota-based Winslow Capital Ltd Co has invested 3.16% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Staley Capital Advisers reported 2,953 shares stake. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 45,450 shares. 35,590 are held by Guinness Atkinson Asset Mngmt. Hap Trading Ltd Liability Company stated it has 69,893 shares. Spinnaker Trust reported 4,159 shares. Columbus Circle Investors has 1.23% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 289,837 shares. Moreover, South Texas Money Mngmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,200 shares. Ashfield Cap Partners Limited Liability Com reported 0.75% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bessemer Grp invested in 1.27% or 1.99 million shares. Ohio-based Fort Washington Invest Advisors Oh has invested 2.21% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Dakota Wealth reported 0.4% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42B for 26.76 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $11.16 million activity. $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Cox Christopher K. Sandberg Sheryl sold $7.97 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, January 23. $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31.

Professional Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $497.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Resmed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 41,573 shares to 122,654 shares, valued at $12.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6,814 shares in the quarter, for a total of 183,533 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney (The Walt) Co. (NYSE:DIS).