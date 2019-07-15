Whetstone Capital Advisors Stake in Attunity LTD (ATTU) Lifted by $1.04 Million as Stock Rose; As Boeing Co (BA) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Pinnacle Financial Partners Has Trimmed by $2.24 Million Its Holding

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Attunity Ltd (ATTU) by 6.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc bought 45,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.54% with the market. The hedge fund held 694,734 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.29M, up from 649,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Attunity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $514.40M market cap company. It closed at $23.42 lastly. It is down 138.31% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ATTU News: 03/05/2018 – ATTUNITY LTD ATTU.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $75 MLN TO $78 MLN; 03/05/2018 – ATTUNITY LTD SEES NON-GAAP OPERATING MARGIN BETWEEN 6 PCT AND 10 PCT FOR 2018; 24/04/2018 – Attunity Signs New Multi-million Dollar Technology License Agreement With Existing OEM Partner; 03/05/2018 – Attunity 1Q EPS 1c; 01/05/2018 – Attunity to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in May 2018; 24/05/2018 – Attunity Introduces Gold Client for Data Protection to Enable GDPR Compliance for SAP® Environments; 24/04/2018 – Attunity Signs New Multi-M Dollar Technology License Agreement With Existing OEM Partner; 03/05/2018 – Attunity Reports First Quarter 2018; 45% License Revenue Growth; 23/05/2018 – Dorman Products, Inc. Uses Attunity Gold Client to Recognize Increased Efficiencies in Its SAP® Environment; 03/05/2018 – Attunity Sees FY Rev $75M-$78M

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 46.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc sold 5,882 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,820 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60M, down from 12,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $361.97. About 3.52M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES ACCELERATING EXISTING ENGINE INSPECTION PROGRAM RELATING TO THE CFM56 ENGINE FAMILY – STATEMENT; 14/03/2018 – China’s path to tariff retribution could begin with Boeing; 13/04/2018 – Russia could stop exporting titanium to Boeing in retaliation to Trump sanctions; 04/04/2018 – Boeing: Jet Airways to Take Direct Delivery of First MAX Airplane Later This Year; 07/03/2018 – Malaysia says MH370 report to be released after latest search ends; 24/04/2018 – Ryanair Holdings Exercises 25 Boeing-Max-200 Options; 25/04/2018 – TRIUMPH – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH BOEING TO EXTEND CURRENT LONG-TERM AGREEMENT TO SUPPLY COMPOSITE DETAIL & ASSEMBLY PARTS FOR BOEING 787 DREAMLINER; 03/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS $313M AMENDMENT TO CANADA CHINOOKS CONTRACT; 30/04/2018 – Boeing CEO: Have Capacity to Boost Monthly 737 Output Above 57; 08/05/2018 – AIR CHINA LTD 601111.SS – CATALOGUE PRICE OF BOEING B777-300ER AIRCRAFT IS ABOUT US$300 MLN

More notable recent Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “New Research Coverage Highlights Innovative Industrial Properties, Attunity, TransAlta, Independence Holding, Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, and Majesco â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on April 17, 2019, also Zacks.com with their article: “Attunity (ATTU) in Focus: Stock Moves 6.8% Higher – Zacks.com” published on January 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – February 25, 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on February 25, 2019. More interesting news about Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “Attunity (ATTU) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Zacks.com” published on January 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – April 15, 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.42, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 32 investors sold ATTU shares while 15 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 10.79 million shares or 1.98% more from 10.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning stated it has 1,300 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) owns 0.29% invested in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU) for 75,000 shares. Paw Capital Corporation has invested 4.64% in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU). Capstone Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Com owns 0.03% invested in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU) for 150,536 shares. 44,700 are owned by Ser Automobile Association. Dorsey Wright And invested 0% in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU). Barclays Public Limited Co reported 20,942 shares stake. Disciplined Growth Mn, a Minnesota-based fund reported 579,751 shares. Group One Trading Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU). 98,844 are owned by Tuttle Tactical. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU). Bluemountain Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 32,417 shares. Ameriprise Fin reported 145,868 shares. Alpine Assocs Mngmt Inc owns 1.03 million shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability stated it has 0% in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 50.00 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, which manages about $1.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,055 shares to 237,014 shares, valued at $27.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,139 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. 2,916 shares were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B, worth $1.20 million on Wednesday, February 13. 2,137 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. Another trade for 19,500 shares valued at $7.83 million was sold by Smith Gregory D. 26,557 shares valued at $10.50M were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4. $3.49M worth of stock was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peregrine Asset Advisers owns 2,401 shares. 740 were accumulated by Noesis Capital Mangement. Duff And Phelps Investment owns 5,690 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.67% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bryn Mawr Tru owns 0.11% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 5,459 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles holds 5.8% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 22,904 shares. South Dakota Invest Council reported 12,200 shares. Cap Fund invested in 30,528 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Barbara Oil Com owns 22,500 shares for 5.09% of their portfolio. First Bank Sioux Falls holds 0.8% or 616 shares. Kames Capital Public Limited has invested 0.71% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Stifel Fincl holds 486,556 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Birmingham Mgmt Company Inc Al invested in 1,502 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Palisades Hudson Asset Limited Partnership holds 2,434 shares. Greystone Managed Incorporated has 0.55% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).