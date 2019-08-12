Whetstone Capital Advisors Raised Qad (QADA) Stake By $738,611; SAFILO GROUP SPA VICENZA ORDINARY SHARES (SAFLF) Shorts Down By 2.56%

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc increased Qad Inc (QADA) stake by 6.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc acquired 17,177 shares as Qad Inc (QADA)’s stock declined 7.82%. The Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc holds 266,071 shares with $11.46M value, up from 248,894 last quarter. Qad Inc now has $731.22 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $38.71. About 13,945 shares traded. QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has declined 12.67% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.67% the S&P500. Some Historical QADA News: 11/04/2018 – QAD Enhances QAD Cloud ERP and Updates Solutions; 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. Sees FY19 Rev $328M-$332M; 21/03/2018 – QAD Inc 4Q Rev $80.8M; 12/04/2018 – Precision Software Joins the Blockchain in Transport Alliance; 09/05/2018 – QAD Channel Islands Becomes Generally Available in September 2018; 30/05/2018 – QAD INC – QTRLY SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE INCREASED 40 PCT, NOW ACCOUNTS FOR ONE-QUARTER OF TOTAL REVENUE; 04/04/2018 – QAD Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ QAD Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QADA); 27/04/2018 – QAD Presenting at Gartner Supply Chain Executive Summit May 14; 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. 1Q Rev $86.2M

SAFILO GROUP SPA VICENZA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SAFLF) had a decrease of 2.56% in short interest. SAFLF’s SI was 209,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 2.56% from 214,900 shares previously. With 400 avg volume, 524 days are for SAFILO GROUP SPA VICENZA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SAFLF)’s short sellers to cover SAFLF’s short positions. It closed at $1.05 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Safilo Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, wholesale, and retail distribution of products for the eyewear market worldwide. The company has market cap of $295.91 million. The Company’s brand portfolio includes proprietary and licensed brands of optical frames, sunglasses, technical sports glasses, ski goggles, and helmets. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers its products under own brands, including Carrera, Oxydo, Polaroid Eyewear, Safilo, Safilo X, Smith, Adensco, Chesterfield, and Denim; and licensed brands, such as Banana Republic, Bobbi Brown, BOSS, BOSS Orange, CÃ©line, Dior, Dior Homme, Fendi, Fossil, Givenchy, Havaianas, Jimmy Choo, Juicy Couture, Kate Spade, Liz Claiborne, Marc Jacobs, Max Mara, Max&Co, Pierre Cardin, Saks Fifth Avenue, and Tommy Hilfiger.

Among 2 analysts covering QAD (NASDAQ:QADA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. QAD had 6 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital given on Thursday, March 21. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $49 target in Thursday, March 21 report.