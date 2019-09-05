Whetstone Capital Advisors Raised Holding in Facebook (FB); Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Motco Has Raised Its Position by $348,854

Motco increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 3.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco bought 3,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 105,149 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.64 million, up from 101,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $359.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $112.53. About 9.46M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 23/05/2018 – Global banks scrap for share of expected China MSCI trading boom; 09/05/2018 – Stanley Black Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 21/03/2018 – Rising Chance of 4 Hikes This Year Says JPMorgan Strategist (Video); 09/05/2018 – Black Knight Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Applies to Launch Joint-Venture Brokerage in China; 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – JPMorgan, National Bank of Canada, others test debt issuance on blockchain; 17/04/2018 – JPMORGAN STAKE IN NORWEGIAN DROPS TO 4.49% AFTER SHARE ISSUE; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CFO LAKE SEES EQUITY-TRADING STRENGTH CONTINUING; 16/04/2018 – JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF Above 50-D-MA: Technicals

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 955.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc bought 89,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 99,199 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.54 million, up from 9,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $542.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $3.13 during the last trading session, reaching $190.27. About 10.57 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK USERS CLAIM COMPANY WAS NEGLIGENT IN DATA DISCLOSURE; 07/04/2018 – Forget Facebook: here are six other apps for staying in touch with friends. via @cnbctech; 21/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg appeared on CNN on Wednesday evening to address the mishandling of user data by London-based firm Cambridge Analytica; 16/03/2018 – FB: Facebook Plans to Launch Oculus Go VR Headset at f8 Developer Conference; 23/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Files Class Action Lawsuit Against Facebook, Inc. (FB) on Behalf of Investors; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES WILL INTEGRATE ITS QCA6438 AND QCA6428 FAMILY OF PRE-802.11AY CHIPSETS WITH FACEBOOK’S TERRAGRAPH TECHNOLOGY; 20/03/2018 – FTC SAYS AWARE OF FACEBOOK DATA ISSUE; 20/04/2018 – Is Facebook’s Anti-Abuse System Broken?; 20/03/2018 – The probes follow a weekend of turmoil for Facebook after reports that Cambridge Analytica gained access to the data of more than 50 million users; 20/03/2018 – Editorial: Facebook Leaves Its Users’ Privacy Vulnerable

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,129 were reported by Btim Corporation. Waddell & Reed Inc invested in 2.17M shares. 445,000 are owned by Moore Cap Mngmt Lp. Richard Bernstein Advisors Lc accumulated 77,836 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Cannell Peter B And owns 3,715 shares. Northstar Group Inc Inc reported 1.15% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). First Retail Bank Of Hutchinson owns 4,883 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Central National Bank & Tru holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 11,625 shares. Cibc Asset Management accumulated 332,079 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Vigilant Capital Mgmt Lc accumulated 1,310 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt stated it has 0.64% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Reynders Mcveigh Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.6% or 32,336 shares. Hl Financial Ser Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.24% or 91,723 shares. Private Wealth Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 21,494 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 1.43% or 3.22M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0.35% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 18,830 are held by Washington Capital Mngmt. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 1.52M shares. Sumitomo Life Communications has 92,035 shares for 1.25% of their portfolio. Cumberland Advisors invested in 2,650 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Noesis Cap Mangement Corporation holds 146,439 shares. 104,419 were reported by Alley Ltd Liability Corp. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability holds 6.78 million shares. 1.15M were reported by Axa. Cypress Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 2.73% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Aviance Cap Mgmt Ltd Com reported 820 shares stake. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 0.52% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Iron Financial Limited Liability has 7,453 shares. Ironwood Investment Counsel Ltd Liability reported 0.27% stake. Palladium Prtnrs Ltd Com has 337,965 shares.

Motco, which manages about $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp. (NYSE:MCD) by 2,083 shares to 55,234 shares, valued at $10.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 13,017 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,042 shares, and cut its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY).