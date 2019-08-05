Whetstone Capital Advisors Position in Envestnet (ENV) Trimmed by $1.86 Million as Share Price Rose; Crown Holdings (CCK) Shareholder Sasco Capital Has Trimmed Holding

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Envestnet Inc (ENV) by 15.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc sold 28,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.22% . The hedge fund held 154,450 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10 million, down from 183,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Envestnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.66% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $65.61. About 268,643 shares traded. Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has risen 23.65% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENV News: 20/03/2018 – Envestnet Wins Three 2018 Family Wealth Report Awards; 21/05/2018 – Horizon Investments Named “2018 Asset Manager of the Year” and “2018 Strategist of the Year” by Envestnet and Investment Advisor Magazine; 09/05/2018 – Envestnet 1Q EPS 17c; 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC ENV.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.81, REV VIEW $817.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC – PROPOSES TO OFFER $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF CONVERTIBLE NOTES DUE 2023; 09/05/2018 – Envestnet 1Q Adj EPS 37c; 14/05/2018 – Envestnet l Yodlee, Quovo and Morningstar ByAllAccounts Announce New Framework for Ensuring Secure Open Data Access; 19/04/2018 – DJ Envestnet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENV); 10/04/2018 – LJPR Financial Advisors Selects Envestnet | Tamarac Technology to Enhance Client Service and Create Efficiencies; 22/05/2018 – ENVESTNET PRICES OFFERING OF $300M OF 1.75% CONV NOTES

Sasco Capital Inc decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 42.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sasco Capital Inc sold 532,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The institutional investor held 712,088 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.86 million, down from 1.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sasco Capital Inc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $63.78. About 937,849 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Lyrical Asset Management Buys 2.6% Position in Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.55 TO $1.65, EST. $1.21; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.35 TO $5.55; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.55-Adj EPS $1.65; 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds FMC Corp, Exits Crown Holdings; 24/04/2018 – North America Aerosol Cans Market Forecast to 2023, With Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, BWAY Corporation, Exal Corporation & CCL Container Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $6.90 million activity.

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, down 8.19% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.71 per share. CCK’s profit will be $213.30 million for 10.16 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.53% EPS growth.

More notable recent Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Crown Within Striking Distance Of Attaining Its Emissions Reduction Goal – PRNewswire” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Crown Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Crown Holdings (CCK) Misses Q2 EPS by 1c, Q3 and FY EPS Guidance Misses – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Analysts await Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.26 EPS, up 13.04% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.23 per share. ENV’s profit will be $13.49 million for 63.09 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Envestnet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 44.44% EPS growth.

