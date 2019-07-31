Whetstone Capital Advisors Position in Envestnet (ENV) Has Cut by $1.86 Million; As Prudential Finl Com (PRU) Market Valuation Rose, Palladium Partners Boosted Its Position

Palladium Partners Llc increased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc Com (PRU) by 8.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palladium Partners Llc bought 5,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 72,299 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.64 million, up from 66,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palladium Partners Llc who had been investing in Prudential Finl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $101.31. About 1.58 million shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has declined 1.64% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 20/03/2018 – Millennials are slowly finding their economic footing but uncertain of future progress, Prudential study finds; 14/03/2018 – Prudential Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc. Reports Unaudited Earnings and Financial Position for Quarter Ended January 31, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Jersey City renews $208 million government plan with Prudential Retirement; 12/03/2018 – Prudential Provides $152 Million to Refinance Canada Solar Farms; 02/05/2018 – PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL AUM $1.39T; 30/04/2018 – Two Virginia youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Wisconsin youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Nevada youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 17/04/2018 – PRUDENTIAL FINL AUM $1.156T AS AT MARCH 31; 30/04/2018 – Two Nebraska youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Envestnet Inc (ENV) by 15.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc sold 28,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 154,450 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10 million, down from 183,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Envestnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $71.41. About 216,957 shares traded. Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has risen 23.54% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ENV News: 14/05/2018 – Envestnet | Yodlee, Quovo and Morningstar ByAllAccounts Announce New Framework for Ensuring Secure Open Data Access; 16/05/2018 – New Envestnet Insurance Exchange Integrates Insurance Solutions into Wealth Management Practice; 26/04/2018 – Envestnet l PMC Launches Three New Impact QPs; 25/05/2018 – Envestnet, Inc. Announces Closing of Convertible Notes Offering; 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET SEES YR ADJ EPS $1.78 TO $1.83, EST. $1.81; 15/05/2018 – Envestnet | Tamarac Takes Client Engagement to the Next Level; 21/05/2018 – ENVESTNET, TO OFFER $300M OF CONV NOTES; 29/05/2018 – Envestnet | Yodlee Appoints New Vice President of Sales for Europe, Middle-East and Africa Region; 22/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC ENV.N – NOTES WILL MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER PURCHASED, REDEEMED OR CONVERTED; 09/05/2018 – Envestnet 1Q Adj EPS 37c

Palladium Partners Llc, which manages about $1.69 billion and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Toyota Motor Corp Sp Adr Rep2c (NYSE:TM) by 4,140 shares to 2,945 shares, valued at $348,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp Com (NYSE:NSC) by 1,982 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,570 shares, and cut its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N V (NYSE:LYB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold PRU shares while 240 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 246.62 million shares or 5.23% less from 260.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btc Cap Mgmt holds 0.95% or 64,830 shares. Atria Invests Limited has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Co owns 6,352 shares. Sigma Planning holds 13,326 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 578,240 were accumulated by Bridgeway Cap Mgmt Inc. 220,494 are held by Foundry Ptnrs Lc. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership holds 0.12% or 562,728 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc invested in 0.01% or 276 shares. Mariner Ltd Company holds 111,196 shares. Old Natl Bancorp In holds 0.12% or 24,910 shares. Opus Inv holds 44,300 shares. Moreover, Twin Mgmt Inc has 0.07% invested in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 16,450 shares. Viking Fund Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.75% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). The Pennsylvania-based Sei Investments has invested 0.03% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Chemical Fincl Bank has 0.34% invested in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $143,880 activity. Shares for $143,880 were sold by Mayer Joshua on Monday, February 4.

Analysts await Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.26 EPS, up 13.04% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.23 per share. ENV’s profit will be $13.49 million for 68.66 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Envestnet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 44.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold ENV shares while 61 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 45.04 million shares or 3.61% more from 43.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Bancorporation accumulated 1,543 shares. First Republic Inv Mgmt has 0% invested in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) for 3,461 shares. Moreover, Century Cos Incorporated has 0% invested in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) for 72,631 shares. California Employees Retirement stated it has 0% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Contravisory Inv Incorporated has 0.05% invested in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Psagot Invest House Limited has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Amalgamated Savings Bank invested in 0.01% or 6,761 shares. First Tru Advsr Lp accumulated 55,508 shares. Amer Grp owns 28,493 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 23,121 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 24,822 shares. Bank Of Mellon Corp owns 239,258 shares. Parametric Associates Ltd Liability Corp holds 118,027 shares. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV).

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $149.80 million and $246.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yext Inc by 56,867 shares to 813,050 shares, valued at $17.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Attunity Ltd (NASDAQ:ATTU) by 45,412 shares in the quarter, for a total of 694,734 shares, and has risen its stake in Pivotal Software Inc.