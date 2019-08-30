Whetstone Capital Advisors Position in Attunity LTD (ATTU) Lifted as Share Value Were Volatile; Cvs (CVS) Stock Declined While Blume Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake

Blume Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Corp (CVS) by 30.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc bought 21,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 92,015 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.96M, up from 70,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $61. About 1.98M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Attunity Ltd (ATTU) by 6.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc bought 45,412 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 694,734 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.29 million, up from 649,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Attunity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $514.40M market cap company. It closed at $23.42 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATTU News: 03/05/2018 – ATTUNITY LTD SEES TOTAL REVENUE BETWEEN $75 AND $78 MLN FOR 2018; 01/05/2018 – Attunity to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in May 2018; 03/05/2018 – Attunity 1Q EPS 1c; 02/05/2018 – Attunity Named to CRN’s 2018 Big Data 100 List for Sixth Consecutive Year; 03/05/2018 – ATTUNITY LTD SEES NON-GAAP OPERATING MARGIN BETWEEN 6 PCT AND 10 PCT FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – Attunity 1Q Adj EPS 7c; 23/05/2018 – Dorman Products, Inc. Uses Attunity Gold Client to Recognize Increased Efficiencies in Its SAP® Environment; 24/05/2018 – Attunity Introduces Gold Client for Data Protection to Enable GDPR Compliance for SAP® Environments; 03/05/2018 – Attunity Sees FY Rev $75M-$78M; 03/05/2018 – ATTUNITY LTD ATTU.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $75 MLN TO $78 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 32 investors sold ATTU shares while 15 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 10.79 million shares or 1.98% more from 10.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 19,613 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 17,497 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement reported 46,738 shares stake. Royal National Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 220 shares. Goldman Sachs Group invested 0% of its portfolio in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU). Renaissance Techs Lc invested in 0% or 173,000 shares. The New York-based Arrowgrass Prtn (Us) Lp has invested 0.03% in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU). State Street Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU) for 14,630 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc holds 0% in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU) or 161,200 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has 900 shares. Citigroup reported 241,365 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU) or 1,300 shares. Voloridge Investment Mngmt Limited Com owns 22,143 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt reported 191,900 shares stake. Winslow Evans Crocker reported 5,500 shares stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset Mngmt has 0.09% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Willingdon Wealth Management reported 28,122 shares. Natixis holds 0.02% or 45,509 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System reported 0.07% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Moreover, Crestwood Advisors Group Limited Com has 0.95% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 244,676 shares. Canandaigua Fincl Bank Tru Communication accumulated 0.56% or 54,631 shares. Seatown Hldg Pte Ltd owns 190,000 shares. Cannell Peter B owns 6,875 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Twin Tree LP accumulated 103,714 shares. Ledyard Commercial Bank has invested 0.11% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Gilman Hill Asset Management Limited Liability Company, a Connecticut-based fund reported 6,027 shares. Tiemann Inv Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 4,387 shares. Windward Capital Management Com Ca holds 2.57% or 372,010 shares. Calamos Advsr Ltd has invested 0.08% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Lmr Prns Limited Liability Partnership holds 7,398 shares.

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15 million and $190.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab International Equity Etf (SCHF) by 156,825 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $157,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Oil & Gas E&P Spdr Etf (XOP) by 11,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,200 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.25 million activity. DORMAN DAVID W bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016. $198,769 worth of stock was bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Friday, March 1. BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.