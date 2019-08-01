Whetstone Capital Advisors Position In Amazon.Com (AMZN) Was Has Lifted; As Coca Cola Com (KO) Stock Price Rose, Barr E S & Co Has Decreased Holding

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 16.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc bought 2,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 16,171 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.80 million, up from 13,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $923.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $31.75 during the last trading session, reaching $1866.78. About 4.47M shares traded or 16.29% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/03/2018 – Datix Software Evolution Continues with Move to Amazon Web Services; 12/04/2018 – FEATURE-Chocolate forests: Can cocoa help restore the Amazon?; 02/05/2018 – Both sides of the American political spectrum now have their sights set on Amazon; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos finds a masterful leadership lesson in a story about doing a handstand; 18/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has released his latest annual shareholder letter; 22/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: EXCLUSIVE: Facebook, Google and Amazon in talks to lease Park Tower, one of S.F.’s last empty; 04/04/2018 – KUDLOW SAYS TRUMP ON AMAZON SEEKS LEVEL PLAYING FIELD; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON CONTINUES INVESTMENT & GROWTH IN OHIO WITH NEW WEST JEFF; 24/04/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Amazon.com considers tie-up with home shopping network Evine Live, says Tech Crunch; 15/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom Earnings On Tap, Amazon’s Runway in Retail — Barron’s Blog

Barr E S & Co decreased its stake in Coca Cola Com (KO) by 34.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barr E S & Co sold 92,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The hedge fund held 173,238 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.12 million, down from 265,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barr E S & Co who had been investing in Coca Cola Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $225.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $52.63. About 15.14 million shares traded or 26.86% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 26/04/2018 – S&P REVISES THE COCA-COLA CO. TO RATING ‘A+’ FROM ‘AA-‘; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUES (NON-GAAP) GREW 5%; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – LARRY TANENBAUM AND JUNIOR BRIDGEMAN TO FORM CANADIAN JOINT VENTURE TO ACQUIRE COCA-COLA REFRESHMENTS CANADA; 31/05/2018 – Coca-Cola returns to alcoholic drinks with Japan ‘alcopop’; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES DR PEPPER SNAPPLE RATINGS TO BAA2; ASSIGNS RATINGS TO FUND KEURIG DR PEPPER TRANSACTION; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is launching the first alcoholic drink in its history:; 24/04/2018 – Coke warns of pain from UK sugar tax, U.S. freight costs; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees Canada Transaction Closing in Second Half of 2018; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Coca-Cola, U.S. State Dept to use blockchain to combat forced labor; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO. RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT TRC MINI-TENDER OFFER

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 23.50 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Barr E S & Co, which manages about $978.77 million and $965.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Charles Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 72,074 shares to 520,744 shares, valued at $22.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,663 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,008 shares, and has risen its stake in T Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.