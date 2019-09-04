Whetstone Capital Advisors Maintains Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN); As Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) Valuation Declined, Jrm Investment Counsel Trimmed Holding

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) by 26.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc sold 73,158 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.43% . The institutional investor held 202,133 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66M, down from 275,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $13.27. About 501,529 shares traded or 24.94% up from the average. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 15.97% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MNR News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Monmouth Real Estate Investment Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNR); 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Monmouth Regional Hsd, Nj’s Outstanding Go To Aa3 From Aa2; 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 08/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate 2Q EPS 10c; 08/05/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE 2Q CORE FFO/SHR 22C, EST. 22C; 08/05/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.22; 23/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within MFA Financial, Stewart Information Services, Eagle Bulk Shipping, Monmouth Real Estate; 06/03/2018 Monmouth Real Estate at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 15/05/2018 – One of the first sports betting operations to open outside Nevada could be at Monmouth Park racetrack in New Jersey; 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 16.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc bought 2,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 16,171 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.80M, up from 13,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $879.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $13.55 during the last trading session, reaching $1789.84. About 3.24 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/05/2018 – Mooooove over dairy, Mooala is coming to New York City Whole Foods Markets; 29/03/2018 – Trump Renews Amazon Criticism After Aide Denies Policy Changes; 18/05/2018 – Zachary Goldfarb: EXCLUSIVE: Trump personally — and repeatedly — urged Postmaster General to double rates on Amazon…; 19/03/2018 – Diageo Launches ‘Happy Hour’ Skill For Amazon Alexa Celebrating One Of The Most Spirited Hours In The Day; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL NET SALES $14,875 MLN VS $11,061 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 01/04/2018 – Crown Prince Meets with Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, and Satya Nadella; 06/04/2018 – MNUCHIN: IN DISCUSSIONS WITH POST OFFICE OVER AMAZON; 30/05/2018 – E-commerce is growing and Amazon is growing faster – now 28% of share; 05/03/2018 – Business Insider: These are the top 5 contenders for Amazon’s HQ2, according to Bank of America; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL BOOSTED AMZN, MSFT, FB, TDG, NFLX IN 1Q: 13F

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $274.83M and $136.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 3,270 shares to 91,734 shares, valued at $18.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Industrial REITs Like Duke Realty and STAG Industrials Rallied Double Digits in January – Motley Fool” on February 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Monmouth’s Series C Preferred Shares Are Currently A Hold – Seeking Alpha” published on October 25, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On BrightSphere Investment Group plc (BSIG) – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Monmouth Real Estate: Green Sprouts Trumps Securities Doubts – Seeking Alpha” published on March 25, 2019 as well as Crainscleveland.com‘s news article titled: “Westinghouse remake stalls – Crain’s Cleveland Business” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Analysts await Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.22 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.22 per share. MNR’s profit will be $20.96 million for 15.08 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 18 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $622,317 activity. The insider LANDY MICHAEL P bought 152 shares worth $1,999. $243,999 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) was bought by UMH PROPERTIES – INC.. WOLGIN STEVEN B bought $20,643 worth of stock or 1,570 shares. HERSTIK NEAL had bought 779 shares worth $10,002 on Monday, April 15. Nagelberg Allison bought 1,587 shares worth $19,996. Rytter Katie also bought $500 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.90, from 2.11 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 31 investors sold MNR shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 66.37 million shares or 5.03% more from 63.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Hsbc Public Ltd reported 0% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). 254,686 were accumulated by Moors Cabot Inc. 221,997 are held by Connors Investor Service. Legal And General Grp Inc Public Ltd Company holds 274,521 shares. Raymond James & Associates holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 826,230 shares. Stephens Ar holds 0.01% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) or 32,854 shares. Geode Capital Lc owns 0% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 1.07 million shares. Ohio-based Victory Management Inc has invested 0% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Gradient Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 0.01% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Anchor Capital Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Great West Life Assurance Communications Can reported 16,975 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Street holds 0% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 2.73 million shares. Los Angeles Mgmt Equity Rech stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Senators question Bezos on Choice products – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Facebook’s Hardware Ambitions Go Beyond Device Sales – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon.com Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for AMZN – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon considers Gojek investment – WSJ – Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Critical Things That Make Amazon a Safer Bet Than You Think – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.