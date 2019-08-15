Whetstone Capital Advisors Lowered Its Holding in Envestnet (ENV) by $1.86 Million; Idex (IEX) Share Price Rose While Aristotle Capital Boston Has Trimmed Its Stake

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Envestnet Inc (ENV) by 15.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc sold 28,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.22% . The hedge fund held 154,450 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10 million, down from 183,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Envestnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $55.76. About 91,784 shares traded. Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has risen 23.65% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENV News: 09/05/2018 – Envestnet Sees 2Q Adj EPS 37c; 15/05/2018 – Can Anyone Challenge Envestnet? — Barrons.com; 21/05/2018 – ENVESTNET, TO OFFER $300M OF CONV NOTES; 17/05/2018 – Envestnet Announces Winners of Essential Advisor Awards and First-Ever EIOC Vision Awards; 01/05/2018 – Finalists Chosen for Envestnet & Investment Advisor Annual Asset Manager Awards; 10/04/2018 – LJPR Financial Advisors Selects Envestnet l Tamarac Technology to Enhance Client Service and Create Efficiencies; 08/05/2018 – Envestnet Announces New Partnership with D.A. Davidson & Company; 15/05/2018 – Envestnet l Tamarac to Announce Financial Planning Capabilities at Advisor Summit; 16/05/2018 – Envestnet Announces New Enterprise Data Management Solution at Annual Advisor Summit; 22/05/2018 – Envestnet, Inc. Announces Pricing of Convertible Notes Offering

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc decreased its stake in Idex Corp (IEX) by 11.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc sold 3,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 28,091 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26 million, down from 31,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Idex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $162.07. About 116,466 shares traded. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 13.69% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Idex May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter; 22/05/2018 – ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS ENTERS INTO EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS TO ACQUIRE IDEX FROM CUBE INFRASTRUCTURE MANAGERS; 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms IDEX Corp. ‘BBB’ CCR; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – VIAS Acquires Idex Solutions PLM Business Unit; 30/04/2018 – IDEX SEES FY REV. +5% TO +6%; 30/04/2018 – IDEX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.29, EST. $1.24; 09/05/2018 – REG-Mandatory notification of trades in IDEX; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp Sees 2Q, Full-Year Organic Revenue Growth 5%-6%; 09/05/2018 – IDEX ASA IDEX.OL – THE TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 AMOUNTED TO NOK 55.8 MILLION; 12/04/2018 – REG-IDEX annual report for 2017

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold IEX shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.79 million shares or 5.93% less from 73.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Management Llc invested in 527 shares or 0% of the stock. Steinberg Glob Asset Mgmt reported 8,236 shares. Mai Capital Mgmt holds 5,324 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Asset Mngmt One Com has 0.03% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% stake. Utah Retirement has invested 0.04% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Alliancebernstein LP holds 1.92M shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Corporation, a Japan-based fund reported 61,523 shares. Snyder Capital Management Ltd Partnership reported 3.53% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). 122,007 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. Vanguard invested in 7.23M shares. Chicago Equity Prns Limited Co has 0.06% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 9,770 shares. Jennison Associates stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt reported 340,910 shares. Citigroup owns 41,398 shares.

More notable recent IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Leidos, IDEX to S&P 500; FIZZ bubbles on move to SmallCap 600 – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Teledyne Appoints Denise Cade to Board of Directors – Business Wire” published on July 23, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Battle over stock-exchange fees heats up with latest salvo from â€˜Flash Boysâ€™ notable IEX – MarketWatch” on February 01, 2019. More interesting news about IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “IDEX acquires Velcora Holding for SEK1.28B – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “IDEX Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 274,248 shares to 929,107 shares, valued at $15.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE) by 95,940 shares in the quarter, for a total of 318,969 shares, and has risen its stake in Insight Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:NSIT).

Analysts await IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.46 earnings per share, up 3.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.41 per share. IEX’s profit will be $110.74M for 27.75 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by IDEX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.67% negative EPS growth.

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $149.80 million and $246.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,264 shares to 16,171 shares, valued at $28.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pivotal Software Inc by 241,738 shares in the quarter, for a total of 328,132 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

