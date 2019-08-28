Whetstone Capital Advisors Increases Position in Qad (QADA); As Apple (AAPL) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Hikari Tsushin Has Trimmed Its Position

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Qad Inc (QADA) by 6.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc bought 17,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.82% . The hedge fund held 266,071 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.46 million, up from 248,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Qad Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $731.03M market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $38.7. About 59,225 shares traded. QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has declined 12.67% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.67% the S&P500. Some Historical QADA News: 30/05/2018 – QAD INC – QTRLY SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE INCREASED 40 PCT, NOW ACCOUNTS FOR ONE-QUARTER OF TOTAL REVENUE; 12/04/2018 – Precision Software Joins the Blockchain in Transport Alliance; 21/03/2018 – QAD Inc 4Q Rev $80.8M; 04/04/2018 – QAD Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Hikari Tsushin Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 32.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hikari Tsushin Inc sold 15,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 33,145 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.30 million, down from 49,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $925.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $204.78. About 10.79 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/04/2018 – These reviews have been especially popular with companies like Apple and Samsung Electronics that are frequent targets of patent infringement suits; 27/03/2018 – APPLE EDUCATION ANNOUNCEMENT IN CHICAGO CONCLUDES; 17/03/2018 – Interview: Micron unruffled by rise of Chinese chipmakers; 10/05/2018 – Apple hits record high amid lengthy winning streak; 03/04/2018 – Apple is looking at making its own chips for Mac computers which hit European chipmakers; 20/04/2018 – The decline in Apple offset a 4 percent gain in General Electric. The industrial giant reported quarterly earnings and revenue that beat analyst expectations; 24/04/2018 – Apple Takes Next Step Toward Paying EU13 Billion Tax Demand; 20/04/2018 – Apple Says It Will Replace Some MacBook Pro Laptop Batteries; 13/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco may be more profitable than Apple, according to a leaked report; 27/03/2018 – ldentiv Launches iOS Smart Card Reader Designed for OtterBox uniVERSE Case System and Apple iPhone and iPad

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hollencrest Capital Mngmt has invested 0.81% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Checchi Advisers Limited stated it has 53,473 shares. Martin Currie Ltd holds 93,085 shares. Torray holds 2.41% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 120,367 shares. Trustco Bancorporation N Y reported 2.48% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 29,180 are held by Inv Inc. Parnassus Investments Ca owns 2.42M shares for 1.81% of their portfolio. 1.45 million were accumulated by Brandywine Global Investment Lc. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct invested in 2.79% or 420,155 shares. Independent Invsts reported 374 shares or 27.74% of all its holdings. St Johns Investment Management Limited Co has 20,199 shares for 2.97% of their portfolio. Godsey And Gibb Assoc holds 0.2% or 7,088 shares. Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Royal London Asset Limited reported 2.25M shares. Litman Gregory Asset Management holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 4,733 shares.

