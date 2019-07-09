Whetstone Capital Advisors Increases Holding in Attunity LTD (ATTU); Qiwi Plc (QIWI) Market Valuation Declined While Deutsche Bank Ag Has Trimmed by $751,604 Its Stake

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Attunity Ltd (ATTU) by 6.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc bought 45,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.54% with the market. The hedge fund held 694,734 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.29M, up from 649,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Attunity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $514.40M market cap company. It closed at $23.42 lastly. It is down 138.31% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ATTU News: 03/05/2018 – ATTUNITY LTD SEES NON-GAAP OPERATING MARGIN BETWEEN 6 PCT AND 10 PCT FOR 2018; 02/05/2018 – Attunity Named to CRN’s 2018 Big Data 100 List for Sixth Consecutive Year; 24/04/2018 – Attunity Signs New Multi-million Dollar Technology License Agreement With Existing OEM Partner; 03/05/2018 – Attunity Reports First Quarter 2018; 45% License Revenue Growth; 03/05/2018 – Attunity 1Q EPS 1c; 24/05/2018 – Attunity Introduces Gold Client for Data Protection to Enable GDPR Compliance for SAP® Environments; 01/05/2018 – Attunity to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in May 2018; 24/04/2018 – Attunity Signs New Multi-M Dollar Technology License Agreement With Existing OEM Partner; 16/04/2018 Attunity and ING Join ODPi To Further Open Big Data Ecosystem; 03/05/2018 – ATTUNITY LTD SEES TOTAL REVENUE BETWEEN $75 AND $78 MLN FOR 2018

Deutsche Bank Ag decreased its stake in Qiwi Plc (QIWI) by 5.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag sold 53,686 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 928,192 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.36M, down from 981,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in Qiwi Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $20.21. About 203,644 shares traded. Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) has declined 21.47% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.90% the S&P500. Some Historical QIWI News: 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-QIWI PLC – REPORTS (NOT EXPECTS) QTRLY TOTAL ADJUSTED NET REVENUE INCREASED 46% TO RUB 4,116 MLN; 23/05/2018 – QIWI Sees FY18 Total Adjusted Net Rev up 15%-20% Over FY17; 28/03/2018 – QIWI 4Q ADJ REV 4.12B RUBLES, EST. 3.36B; 28/03/2018 – QIWI Refrained From Paying Dividends Starting in 3Q 2017; 28/03/2018 – QIWI: 2018 Total Net Adj Rev Guidance Assumes No Contribution From Tochka, Rocketbank Projects; 23/05/2018 – QIWI PLC – 2018 TOTAL ADJUSTED NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY 15% TO 20% OVER 2017; 23/05/2018 – QIWI SEES FY ADJ REV +15% TO +20%; 16/04/2018 – QIWI Announces 2018 Annual General Meeting; 23/05/2018 – QIWI UPGRADES 2018 TOTAL ADJUSTED NET REV. GUIDANCE; 28/03/2018 – QIWI PLC – 2018 PAYMENT SERVICES SEGMENT NET PROFIT IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY 10% TO 15% OVER 2017

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.42, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold ATTU shares while 15 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 10.79 million shares or 1.98% more from 10.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delaware-based Dupont Cap Mngmt has invested 0.1% in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0% stake. Disciplined Growth Invsts Incorporated Mn holds 0.24% or 579,751 shares. Group One Trading Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU). Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU) for 17,497 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Corp reported 173,000 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd has invested 0.01% in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU). State Street Corp owns 0% invested in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU) for 14,630 shares. Blackrock Inc has 0% invested in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU). Water Island Limited Com reported 1.41% of its portfolio in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU). The New York-based Jefferies Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU). Gabelli Funds Ltd Com stated it has 0.04% in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU). Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% or 900 shares in its portfolio. Voloridge Investment Ltd reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU). Bluemountain Capital Management Ltd Llc holds 32,417 shares.

More notable recent Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “Attunity (ATTU) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Zacks.com” on January 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Tech Stocks That Braved Nasdaq’s Loss of 2018 Gains – Nasdaq” published on December 13, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Tech Stocks for Growth Investors to Buy Now – nasdaq.com” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Attunity Ltd. (ATTU) CEO Shimon Alon on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on November 01, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About U.S. Well Services, Inc. (USWS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Deutsche Bank Ag, which manages about $167.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 12,568 shares to 28,342 shares, valued at $1.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Urstadt Biddle Pptys Inc (NYSE:UBA) by 30,867 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,919 shares, and has risen its stake in Huya Inc.

More notable recent Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “JPMorgan Upgrades Qiwi: ‘We Are Encouraged By Improving Operating Trends’ – Benzinga” on May 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Qiwi PLC (QIWI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Qiwi plc (QIWI) CEO Sergey Solonin on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on March 28, 2019. More interesting news about Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Stocks That Survived May’s Market Mayhem – Nasdaq” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Qiwi plc (QIWI) Shares March Higher, Can It Continue? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

Analysts await Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 47.62% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.21 per share. QIWI’s profit will be $19.43 million for 16.30 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Qiwi plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.39% negative EPS growth.