Whetstone Capital Advisors Increased Its Qad (QADA) Position; Donegal Group (DGICA)’s Sentiment Is 1.39

Donegal Group Inc (DGICA) investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.16, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 25 hedge funds increased or opened new positions, while 18 reduced and sold positions in Donegal Group Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 8.22 million shares, down from 8.24 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Donegal Group Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 14 Increased: 16 New Position: 9.

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc increased Qad Inc (QADA) stake by 6.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc acquired 17,177 shares as Qad Inc (QADA)’s stock declined 7.82%. The Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc holds 266,071 shares with $11.46M value, up from 248,894 last quarter. Qad Inc now has $765.52 million valuation. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $40.79. About 7,445 shares traded. QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has declined 12.67% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.67% the S&P500. Some Historical QADA News: 22/05/2018 – QAD Announces Project Upgrade Technology Grant Recipients; 19/04/2018 – DJ QAD Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QADA); 08/05/2018 – QAD Welcomes Customers and Partners to QAD Explore 2018 in Dallas; 10/05/2018 – QAD Awards Partner Excellence at Explore 2018; 09/05/2018 – QAD Channel Islands Becomes Generally Available in September 2018; 12/04/2018 – QAD INC – PRECISION SOFTWARE ANNOUNCED IT HAS JOINED BLOCKCHAIN IN TRANSPORT ALLIANCE; 27/04/2018 – QAD Presenting at Gartner Supply Chain Executive Summit May 14; 12/04/2018 – Precision Software Joins the Blockchain in Transport Alliance; 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. 1Q Rev $86.2M; 22/04/2018 – DJ QAD Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QADB)

The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $14.27. About 6,205 shares traded. Donegal Group Inc. (DGICA) has risen 9.11% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.11% the S&P500. Some Historical DGICA News: 03/04/2018 – DONEGAL GROUP – UNIT PLANS TO CONSOLIDATE CERTAIN OPERATIONS & CLOSE BRANCH OFFICE OF PENINSULA INSURANCE COMPANY EFFECTIVE JULY 2; 23/04/2018 – Donegal Group 1Q Loss/Shr 66c; 23/04/2018 – TRADING RELEASED/RESUMED:(DGICA) Reason Not Available; 23/04/2018 – Donegal Group 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 63c; 23/04/2018 – Donegal Group 1Q-End Book Value $15.08 Per Share; 23/04/2018 – DJ Donegal Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DGICA); 23/04/2018 – DONEGAL GROUP INC DGICA.O – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $15.08 AT MARCH 31, 2018, COMPARED TO $15.95 AT YEAR-END 2017; 23/04/2018 – Donegal Group 1Q Net Premiums Written $195.3 Million; 23/04/2018 – Donegal Group 1Q Rev $189.3M; 19/04/2018 – Donegal Group Raises Dividend to 14.25c Vs. 14c

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $42,270 activity.

More notable recent Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Buy 5 High-Yielding Stocks Below $15 Amid Extreme Volatility – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Donegal Group Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Webcast – GlobeNewswire” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Donegal Group, Inc. (DGICA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 31, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Donegal Group Inc. Announces First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Donegal Group Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Webcast – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 09, 2019.

Philadelphia Trust Co holds 0.77% of its portfolio in Donegal Group Inc. for 646,389 shares. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owns 875,012 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Old Republic International Corp has 0.22% invested in the company for 616,100 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Minerva Advisors Llc has invested 0.21% in the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 516,743 shares.

Analysts await Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.12 EPS, up 500.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. DGICA’s profit will be $3.31 million for 29.73 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Donegal Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.69% negative EPS growth.

Donegal Group Inc., an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. The company has market cap of $394.20 million. It operates through four divisions: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC. It has a 28.99 P/E ratio. The firm offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles.