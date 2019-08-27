Whetstone Capital Advisors Holding in Envestnet (ENV) Trimmed by $1.86 Million; Sather Financial Group Stake in Markel (MKL) Has Upped by $2.89 Million as Shares Rose

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Envestnet Inc (ENV) by 15.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc sold 28,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.22% . The hedge fund held 154,450 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10 million, down from 183,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Envestnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $56.36. About 353,740 shares traded or 6.27% up from the average. Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has risen 23.65% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENV News: 21/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC – PROPOSES TO OFFER $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF CONVERTIBLE NOTES DUE 2023; 09/05/2018 – Envestnet Sees 2Q Adj EPS 37c; 22/05/2018 – ENVESTNET PRICES OFFERING OF $300M OF 1.75% CONV NOTES; 09/05/2018 – Envestnet 1Q EPS 17c; 26/04/2018 – Envestnet l PMC Launches Three New Impact QPs; 19/04/2018 – DJ Envestnet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENV); 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC ENV.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.81, REV VIEW $817.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC SEES FY 2018 TOTAL GAAP REVENUE OF $811.0 MLN TO $821.0 MLN; 16/05/2018 – New Envestnet Insurance Exchange Integrates Insurance Solutions into Wealth Management Practice; 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 42C

Sather Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 19.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sather Financial Group Inc bought 2,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 17,910 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.84M, up from 15,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $12.41 during the last trading session, reaching $1136.41. About 19,829 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 29/03/2018 – Markel lures new Canada chief from Everest; 24/04/2018 – MARKEL 1Q LOSS/SHR $4.25, EST. EPS $8.97; 13/04/2018 – Markel announces new excess casualty leadership team; 17/05/2018 – MARKEL CORP – NEW PROGRAM HAS NO EXPIRATION DATE BUT MAY BE TERMINATED BY BOARD AT ANY TIME; 21/05/2018 – Markel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Markel’s Shelf Ratings; 07/05/2018 – MARKEL, APOLLO, BLACKSTONE MAY HAVE MADE BIDS: REINSURANCE.COM; 24/04/2018 – MARKEL CORP – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE OUTSTANDING OF $671.05 AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 2% FROM $683.55 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 22/04/2018 – DJ Markel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKL); 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power lnsurtech Startups

Since March 7, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $398,556 activity. The insider Lewis Lemuel E bought $103,500.

