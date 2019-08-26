Whetstone Capital Advisors Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN) Lifted as Stock Value Declined; As Boeing Co (BA) Share Value Declined, Holder Sfe Investment Counsel Trimmed Holding

Sfe Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 17.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel sold 1,272 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 6,192 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36 million, down from 7,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $358.84. About 2.98M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – UNDER TERMS TRIUMPH AEROSPACE STRUCTURES’ BUSINESS BASED OUT OF GEORGIA WILL CONTINUE PRODUCTION OF COMPOSITE PARTS FOR 787; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Order Raises Air Lease’s Total 737 MAX Orders to 138; 22/03/2018 – Aviation Capital Group Takes Delivery of its Second Boeing 787 Dreamliner; 22/05/2018 – AIRBUS AND THE EUROPEAN MEMBER STATES FRANCE, GERMANY, SPAIN AND THE UK HAVE AGREED ON SOME AMENDMENTS TO A380 AND A350XWB REIMBURSABLE LAUNCH INVESTMENT (RLI) LOANS; 23/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N 787S FOR AMERICAN AIRLINES WOULD BE POWERED BY GENERAL ELECTRIC GE.N , BEATING ROLLS-ROYCE RR.L; 01/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS PURCHASE COMPRISES ALL-CASH TRANSACTION FOR $63/SHR; 22/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Boeing loyalist Ryanair to fly first Airbus with Austria deal; 24/04/2018 – Boeing, Ryanair Announce Order for 25 737 MAX 8s; 20/03/2018 – BOEING: BOEING, SKYUP AIRLINES FINALIZE ORDER FIVE 737 MAX; 08/05/2018 – Boeing Is Set To Soar Into The Next Quarter

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 16.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc bought 2,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 16,171 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.80 million, up from 13,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $871.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $12.13 during the last trading session, reaching $1761.75. About 1.79 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/05/2018 – 11Alive News: EXCLUSIVE POLL: Georgia wants Amazon’s HQ2 but with these conditions; 16/05/2018 – i newspaper: Exclusive: Amazon pulls clothes and toys mocking mental illness following i investigation – but scores more; 25/04/2018 – Amazon collects as much data on us as any of the other platforms. But it solves real problems for users, earning their trust; 27/03/2018 – AMAZON, CASINO PARTNERSHIP WOULD BE NEGATIVE FOR MELI: CITI; 13/03/2018 – Amazon is shutting down Vendor Express, a shortcut for wholesalers to sell inventory; 20/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: On Amazon, a quarter of merchants’ sales are cross-border; 22/03/2018 – Whole Foods executives reportedly leaving as Amazon takes over; 03/04/2018 – The president reinforces his assessment that Amazon’s business is costing taxpayers “many billions of dollars” through subsidized rates at the United States Post Office; 02/05/2018 – Gshire Echo: Amazon to open huge Gloucestershire centre; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON CEO JEFF BEZOS SAYS EXCEEDED 100M PAID PRIME MEMBERS

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 37.22 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20 million and $221.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 84,006 shares to 224,453 shares, valued at $5.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

